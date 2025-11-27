Marshall Faulk’s Ex Wife and Kids: Family Details of the NFL Legend

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes RBs coach Marshall Faulk is set to follow in the footsteps of Deion Sanders, Michael Vick, and DeSean Jackson. According to recent reports, the Super Bowl XXXIV MVP has accepted the head coaching job at Southern University, an HBCU, after 10 candidates were evaluated for the job. At this juncture, we dive into the glamorous life of the 52-year-old NFL legend.

Southern’s interest in Faulk was first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz and was later backed by HBCU media personality Scottay. “Word on the street is that Marshall Faulk is the leading candidate for the Southern head coaching job. This weekend, Southern’s staff flew out to see Marshall Faulk in Colorado,” said Scottay on November 20th. Now that the NFL legend is embarking on his newest chapter, his personal life also warrants a closer examination.

Who Is Marshall Faulk’s Ex-Wife, Lindsay Stoudt?

Marshall Faulk’s NFL career began in 1994, when he was selected as the second overall pick in the NFL draft. From then on, Faulk went on to play for the Indianapolis Colts till 1998 and switched camps in 1999 to play for the St. Louis Rams. There, the NFL legend met his ex-wife, Lindsay Stoudt. The couple got married in 2006 and remained together until their low-key divorce in 2014. But from then on, Stoudt went on to create an identity of her own and was also in a relationship with NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

Lindsay had a daughter, Gia Arenas, with the NBA star and at the time already had an up-and-coming music career. Notably, in 2011, Lidsay came to the spotlight with her demo album ‘Pop Money’ and took up a stage name, Elle A. Moreover, her collaboration with SRC Universal Motown, a leading record company, helped make her music popular and shaped her individual identity separate from her high-profile partners. But that’s not all.

Lindsay also has several reality TV appearances to her name, as she first appeared in ‘Basketball Wives LA’ when she was with Gilbert Arenas. From then on, Stoudt went on to feature in ‘Beverly Hills Nannies’ and became a recognizable name in the media world. Along with that, Stoudt also shines as an entrepreneur and has founded Glam Boutique Spa apart from her brand ‘Skin by Lindsay Faulk.’

How Many Kids Does Marshall Faulk Have?

Faulk has kept his personal life private and has not discussed his family much. Still, reports suggest that Faulk fathered six children from multiple partners. In total, the NFL legend has six known children, and his fatherhood began at the cusp of his NFL career. The Buffs’ RB coach’s first child came in 1995 with his girlfriend at the time, Candace Patton. The couple named the baby boy Marshall Jr., and he went on to achieve greater heights, playing football for Central Washington.

After splitting up with Candace, Faulk began dating Lindsay Stoudt in 2000 and fathered three children with her. The couple named their children Presley, Farrah, and Brooklyn, and Stoudt later embraced her motherhood responsibilities with them despite the divorce in 2014. Apart from the four children, Faulk also has a child with his ex-girlfriend, Helen Dunne, and another with an unknown ex-girlfriend.

Family and Personal Life Highlights of Marshall Faulk

Faulk has become a household name owing to his NFL and college football heroics. His single mother, Cecile, raised Faulk, a native of New Orleans, and his early hardships became pivotal in his unrelenting drive. The 5’10” and 211 lb running back enrolled at San Diego State in 1991 and put in Heisman-caliber performances. In total, the former San Diego State RB produced 5,562 yards and 62 touchdowns, becoming the runner-up for the 1992 Heisman trophy. That bolstered his hopes for an NFL career, and the rest is history.

In the NFL, the legend won the Super Bowl XXXIV ring with the Rams and orchestrated ‘the greatest show on turf.’ Winning the MVP in the Super Bowl bolstered his legacy as he became the only player with 12,000+ rushing yards. Off the field, Faulk stays busy with philanthropy, having donated more than $500,000 to youth programs. The foundation, which he established in 1994, caters to underprivileged children and keeps itself grounded amid Faulk’s high-profile NFL and coaching career.

At Southern, Marshall will indeed reach unprecedented heights, taking the blueprint from Deion Sanders in his one year at the Buffs. Expect undefeated seasons, five-star commitments, and unprecedented success off the field for the Baton Rouge program. Just like Deion Sanders did it at Jackson State.