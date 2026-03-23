Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Brother Reaches New Career High as a Prime Target for Ryan Day

Just when CFB thought it had seen the last of the Harrison dynasty torching secondaries, another star has stepped into the spotlight. This time Ryan Day’s OSU hasn’t wasted any time extending an offer to the elite 2028 WR after seeing his big brother, Marvin Harrison Jr., become the first WR in school history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. But the younger Harrison could be even better than him, and he has already taken his first step by achieving a career milestone.

Jett Harrison earned a 5-star rating and the No. 1 overall ranking in the 2028 class via Rivals on Monday. But considering his background, it marks the start of his journey toward building a legacy. He is not only the younger brother of the two-time unanimous All-American WR for the Buckeyes and Biletnikoff Award winner, Marvin Jr., but also the son of Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.

Harrison’s new status as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 class isn’t just hype; it’s backed by staggering on-field production. As a freshman, he caught 10 touchdowns en route to a state title, and he followed that up with a dominant sophomore campaign.

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“He had a breakout sophomore season with around 15 receiving touchdowns, including a four-touchdown outing against national power, St. Frances Academy,” wrote Rivals’ Charles Power.

“Obviously, everyone knows about his NFL pedigree with his father being a Hall of Famer and his brother being a top five pick. At this point in the process, Jett is tracking ahead of where his brother was entering the junior season.”

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But his team lost to St. Frances 34–26 last season. Despite that, Jett Harrison’s performance impressed his high school head coach, Messay Hailemariam. “He is [effing] unbelievable,” he said. “(Alabama five-star safety signee) Jireh Edwards said he played against some of the best and that Jett Harrison is going to be one of the best players to touch a high school football field.”

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“He is completely the real deal. He runs routes really well. He will block. He will do what it takes to be in position,” added Hailemariam.

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It’s not just coaches and analysts who are high on Jett’s potential; his older brother and Hall of Fame father also believe he’s a special talent.

“He’s (Jett) definitely more talented than I ever was at that age,” said Marvin Jr. when his younger brother was in 8th grade. In fact, since childhood, the 2028 prospect has always competed against older players.

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“I think that’s what’s instilled in him,” said the 2028 WR’s father. “If you have an older brother and a dad that’s going to push you, he was never going to shy away from hard work. I think with Jett it’s ‘What next! What’s next, I’m ready for it!'”

With his football pedigree and elite talent, landing Jett would be a huge recruiting victory for Ryan Day and OSU. But securing this 2028 WR talent won’t be easy.

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Ryan Day has to face a tough fight

The St. Joseph’s Prep standout, Jett Harrison, made his presence felt as a freshman. Now, his numbers and his frame have drawn plenty of interest from powerhouses. That’s when the recruitment race for this WR talent becomes difficult and a bit crowded for Ryan Day. Although many expect Ryan Day’s OSU to be front-runners, according to Keegan Pope, six major programs have jumped into the race early.

“Unsurprisingly, he has already started to draw national interest as a recruit after just two seasons at the prep level. Penn State, Syracuse, Oregon, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Ohio State have already offered the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder,” stated Pope.

Now, with elite bloodlines and a growing list of powerhouse suitors, the race for the nation’s No. 1 prospect has become more interesting for Ryan Day.