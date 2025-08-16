Marvin Harrison Jr.’s NFL Teammate Had Already Picked ‘Block O’ Leader, Per Report, Before OSU Announcement

Ohio State’s new tradition of the Block O jersey has a new recipient lined up for the 2025 season. Given to a special player who sets an example in the squad, it’s a true honor to don this jersey. The tradition has honored 5 players so far, which was originally an ode to one of OSU’s legends. Latest intel, however, indicates that the last Block O player had already singled out this year’s winner. He also returns as a key player for the Buckeyes’ defense.

The Block O jersey is awarded to Buckeyes who showcase “toughness, accountability and the highest of character,” according to 10WBNS. This year, the jersey goes to Sonny Styles, one of the two defensive captains for Ohio State this year. Styles takes over the Block O jersey from Cody Simon, who now plays with Marvin Harrison Jr., a former OSU phenom. But earlier in the year, much before fall camp, Simon had already revealed that Styles would be wearing that jersey.

“I mean, I don’t want to give away or I don’t know anything about who, but I mean, if I were to choose, I would probably say Sonny Styles,” Simon told the press during the NFL Combine. “He’s putting the work in. He’s done everything you need to do. And he’s gonna be a leader for that team next year. And I hope they look to him for guidance. Because he’s done it before, he’s been a high-level player,” he added. Styles returns as one of the best defensive guys for the Buckeyes this year, with a total of 162 tackles behind him.

Styles is one of the elite defensive personnel coming back to Columbus this year, joining Caleb Downs. He switched from safety to linebacker last year, where he shone brightly. Hauling in 68 total tackles, 12 quarterback hurries and six sacks, he is going to be a player worth watching out for this season. Styles already received a high outlook on his draft hopes for 2026, landing has the No. 2 LB on the list for The Athletic. Ryan Day lost a lot of production from his Natty-winning squad. But having Styles should give him some hope, as a new defense under Matt Patricia rolls out in the season.

Sonny Styles’ desire to don the Block O jersey was made evident in the past, and now he gets to live that dream. “Wearing the Block O is about the integrity and character of a person. For me, just seeing the guys that wore that number before me, I’ve had a personal relationship with them and know the kind of men they were – they were great men – to be able to wear the same number as them would be an honor,” he said. Styles, who is barely 21, is already seeing some major responsibilities coming his way this season.

Among Columbus’s various traditions, this one is special. Styles receiving it at such a young age proves how good of a leader he has become for the defensive side of the OSU football team. Styles joins many greats before him, who stand to honor one of the very first Buckeye greats.

Sonny Styles carries history on his back with Block O jersey

Ohio State began the Block O jersey tradition to remember the contributions of Bruce Willis, the trailblazing player for the program. Then a DE for the Buckeyes, Willis helped bring to Columbus OSU’s first-ever National Championship in 1942. He also broke the unofficial rule in the NFL that kept African-American players out. He and Marion Motley were the first black players in the league since 1933, playing for the Cleveland Browns.

Beginning in 2020, the jersey was first awarded to DE Jonathan Cooper. It then went to Thayer Munford, Kamryn Babb, Xavier Johnson, and Cody Simon. That makes Styles the 2nd consecutive LB to win this honor. Styles at that young age, has already impressed the coaches around him. “He’s the ultimate pro, he’s been that way,” LB coach James Laurinaitis said of Styles during spring camp. “He’s the leader of the front seven and the leader of the entire team.”

Sonny Styles is shouldering a lot of expectation, coming back as a Natty Winner this season. He helped in a unit that was one of the country’s best this year. Now with a special jersey on him, the LB will look to continue the momentum he set for himself last season.