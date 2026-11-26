Maryland’s football job has been open for more than a month, and the noise around it keeps getting louder. After weeks of interviews and a long list of names, one candidate seems to be pulling ahead, and he isn’t the biggest name in the pool.

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“Hearing that Maryland’s coaching announcement could come as soon as today…,” wrote Maryland beat reporter Jack Sheehan on X. “I’m expecting Lance Taylor to be named the next head football coach at the University of Maryland.”

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That is a strong call, and other reports point the same way. 247Sports says Taylor, the Western Michigan head coach, is gaining steam and that an announcement could come as soon as Wednesday.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Maryland officials told the network the school was “days away from a hire,” but he added that “nothing is imminent” while talks with candidates continue. On3’s Pete Nakos gave a more specific timeline. He reported that Maryland was still doing interviews and wasn’t expected to make a hire until after Saturday’s game against Penn State, at the earliest.

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Taylor, 45, has a résumé that explains the buzz. He has been at Western Michigan since 2023 and is 28-23 over four seasons. Western Michigan finished 10-4 in 2025, claiming the MAC championship and routing Kennesaw State 41-6 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. He later signed a contract extension worth $6.12 million.

This year’s team finished 8-4, including a 28-24 loss to Miami (Ohio) in the final regular-season game on Tuesday.

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Taylor played wide receiver at Alabama from 1999 to 2003 and started coaching as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban in 2007. He later worked at Stanford, where he coached Christian McCaffrey, then at Notre Dame, where he coached Kyren Williams, and he was Louisville’s offensive coordinator in 2022.

“My name has been mentioned for every job that’s open right now,” Taylor said in the Tuesday postgame presser. “Ultimately, we’re happy here. We love it here. There’s special people here. We love what we’ve built here and think we can continue to grow this and elevate it. And right now that’s where my focus is.”

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Then there is Brian Kelly, who interviewed for the job earlier this month and confirmed it on SiriusXM, calling Maryland “an undervalued Big Ten asset.”

The 65-year-old is 200-76 as a major college head coach, spent 12 years at Notre Dame and went 34-14 at LSU before being fired. According to The Athletic, he is still a strong candidate. LSU owes about $54 million, though that buyout is offset by whatever he earns next. So the idea that Kelly is out of the running remains only a rumor.

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Other names have faded. Memphis coach Charles Huff was linked but shut it down. “I have not interviewed at Maryland. I will not interview at Maryland. I will be the head coach at the University of Memphis next year,” Huff said.

New Mexico’s Jason Eck and Miami (Fla.) offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson were both mentioned by Nakos. Interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim is also being considered a serious name, while Dennard Wilson is reportedly an unlikely pick and Biff Poggi was told he will not be chosen.

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The next coach inherits a program in a rough spot. Mike Locksley was fired on October 21 after a 2-5 start, and Maryland now sits at 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the Big Ten. The new hire will also have to handle the 2027 recruiting class and winter transfer portal work right away.

Athletic director Jim Smith and deputy Diana Sabau reportedly stayed in College Park instead of traveling with the basketball team to Las Vegas, a detail some have read as a sign the search is near its end, though On3 reported no hire is expected before Saturday.

Until Maryland makes it official, this is all reporting and speculation. For now, Taylor’s name is the one getting the loudest push.