Maryland Struck First Big Consequence Of Mike Locksley Firing

Mike Locksley’s time at Maryland was running out long before the Terrapins finally made the call at 2-5, ending an eight-year partnership that had reached its breaking point. The move was hardly unexpected, but its consequences are beginning to emerge. With recruiting now caught in the crossfire, Maryland’s decision to move on could have repercussions well beyond this season.

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The fallout from Mike Locksley’s departure has already begun, and Maryland’s recruiting class is taking an immediate hit. Just hours after the coaching change sent shockwaves through College Park, 2028 four-star running back Jerome Larue of Central York High School in York, Pennsylvania, decided to pull the plug on his commitment to the Terrapins.

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“I just spoke to my agents, and since I’m listed as a 4-star and the reason we committed is now out the door, we are going to decommit from Maryland,” said Larue, as reported by Adam Gorney of Rivals.

The decision soon became public when Larue took to his X account to share a farewell message to the Terrapins, officially ending his Maryland commitment.

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“A Thank You to the University of Maryland. I want to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to the University of Maryland, the entire football coaching staff, and all the Terps fans for the support, encouragement, and love shown to me throughout this journey,” wrote Larue.

Beyond the coaching staff who invested their time in him and believed in his potential, he had a heartfelt message for the fans who stood by him, “Thank you for welcoming me, showing me love, and continuing to support me.”

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Larue committed to Maryland in April this year after turning down 11 other offers that came his way. At the time, he made it clear that joining the Big Ten was something he genuinely looked forward to, even admitting that he loved the uniforms.

But there was more to his decision than just the conference or the colors. Larue also pointed to his strong relationship with the coaching staff as one of the biggest reasons he chose Maryland in the first place.

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“They were one of the first schools to show real interest,” he said. “I connected with the staff back in eighth grade, and they remembered me. They’ve stayed consistent with me ever since.

He revealed that his relationships with the coaching staff, particularly tight ends coach Kyle Schmitt and running backs coach Andre Powell, played the biggest role in shaping his college experience.

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Larue made multiple visits to College Park before ultimately committing to Maryland, and his admiration for outgoing head coach Mike Locksley was equally evident.

“After sitting down with Coach Locksley and talking about the role he sees for me and how I fit into the offense, I felt completely at home.”

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“I like how straightforward and no-nonsense Coach Locksley is,” Larue said. “You can tell he’s about business and building something special.”

Things appeared settled at the time, but as the season unfolded, cracks began to emerge within the program. The departure of longtime head coach Mike Locksley ultimately proved to be the breaking point for Jerome Larue, who has now decommitted from Maryland.

However, he may not be the only one reconsidering his future with the Terrapins. Reports suggest that safety Kenaz Sullivan also took a visit to Virginia Tech last weekend, raising further questions about Maryland’s ability to keep its recruits committed amid the coaching upheaval.