Wisconsin OL Breaks Silence on Nyzier Fourqurean After CB Forced to Drop NCAA Lawsuit in Major Career Announcement

Picture a lifelong Badger, always steady and loyal, who loses his patience and gives up. Yes, that’s what happened with Nyzier Fourqurean. The senior cornerback finally threw in the towel on his long legal battle against the NCAA. Nyzier had been fighting for an extra year of eligibility, arguing that his first two seasons at Grand Valley State shouldn’t count due to emotional struggles after his father’s death. He won a preliminary ruling to play earlier this year, but the NCAA’s appeal overturned that, leaving him sidelined.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After months of waiting and false promises during the September hearing, he authorized his lawyers to drop the case. It was heartbreaking for him and Badgers coach Luke Fickell, who called the delays “unacceptable.”

“To see what has happened to Nyzier is a shame,” he added. But Nyzier also got the support of his offensive line when linebacker Mason Reiger penned his thoughts on Nyzier’s decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Truly respect the way you show up every single day and work your tail off through practice, workouts, etc,” Reiger wrote on X. “Prepared as hard as anyone for when the opportunity came. Even though it didn’t, the attitude you carried throughout this difficult process made you a more resilient person!”

It’s huge that even without a proper personal connection, Reiger is out there supporting his fellow teammate, who did it all. What really added insult to injury was the federal judge’s failure to rule again on time. Fourqurean explained on social media that the judge promised to decide during the team’s bye week in late September. But guess what? The ruling never came. Requests for hearings were ignored. That left Fourqurean stuck in limbo. He was unable to play on the field, nor was he getting any attention to put forward his case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With huge goals for myself and this team, I am super disappointed to not be able to make a positive impact for our team on the field,” Fourqurean added.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell, who had been counting on the talented cornerback this year, also showed his frustration with the lack of a proper legal procedure. Nyzier didn’t fall behind in thanking his coach, who showed his immense support throughout the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I am thankful for Coach Fickell and all of UW for sticking with me and making me as much of a member of the team as they could,” Fourqurean said in his X post.

Now, Nyzier is shifting gears and focusing on the NFL. He hasn’t played a college game in almost a full year, so he faces an uphill battle preparing for Wisconsin’s Pro Day. He needs to convince the scouts that he’s worth a shot despite the lost season. Although getting drafted looks unlikely, he might find a path through a college all-star game this winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality of legal battle among college athletes

Nyzier Fourqurean isn’t the only one who was stuck in this high-stakes courtroom drama. Fourqurean’s battle is well-known. But there is Kaedin Robinson’s story, which is similar but with a twist. Robinson initially thought his path would be easier. He was mainly inspired by a legal victory for Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia, who fought for and won a year of eligibility. Yet, his motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) was denied, and while he has a hearing scheduled, the judge’s tough stance raises serious doubts.

Robinson’s battle not only reflects his on-field potential but also the high stakes involving NIL earnings. He reportedly could have earned around $450,000 with another year of play, illustrating the significant impact these rulings have on an athlete’s financial holdings.

Then there’s Jagger Giles, a linebacker from San Diego. Like Kaedin Robinson and Nyzier Fourqurean, Giles played junior college ball before stepping up to Division I. His request for an additional year was quickly denied.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giles’s plea adds to the growing frustration among athletes who feel caught in the NCAA’s rigid 5-year clock rule. What ties these athletes together is the shifting judicial landscape. After some initial wins like Pavia’s, federal courts have grown reluctant to override NCAA decisions on eligibility. The NCAA itself has doubled down, advocating for congressional protections to shield its rules from legal challenges.