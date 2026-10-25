Mass Shooting Following College Football Game In Florida Leaves Twelve Injured, Including 11-YO

Florida A&M University’s homecoming weekend took a devastating turn after a shooting near Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee left at least 12 people injured, including six minors.

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Footage captured by bystanders and CCTV cameras shows Tallahassee police officers rushing to help the victims, using flashlights as they tended to those lying helpless on the ground. In another clip, officers carried an injured person on an improvised stretcher through a parking lot as stunned onlookers watched.

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Other footage captured the area around FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium descending into panic as people scrambled to escape the gunfire. During a midnight press conference, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell confirmed that 12 people were injured in the incident, 11 by gunfire and one amid the chaos that followed.

“I stand before you tonight devastated,” Revell said, as reported by WCTV. “I unfortunately just walked through the scene a little while ago… and I want to say first and foremost that my heart goes out to our victims and their families. We understand the concern that this type of event causes for the community.”

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According to reports, gunfire erupted shortly before 8 p.m. ET, as Bragg Memorial Stadium remained crowded and shortly after the Florida A&M Rattlers wrapped up their football game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

At 8:40 p.m., the university issued a campus safety alert, urging people to shelter in place and avoid the area surrounding the stadium.

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Revell revealed that six of the 12 injured were adults, while the other six were juveniles, with the youngest victim just 11 years old. A twelfth person, the grandmother of one of the shooting victims, was injured while fleeing the chaos. Revell also confirmed that one of the victims was a Florida A&M University student.

Kyra Williams, a food vendor from Valdosta, Georgia, described the panic as crowds fleeing the gunfire sent tremors through her food truck. She said the sudden rush of people “literally shook” the vehicle as unconfirmed reports of fatalities spread.

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“I couldn’t do anything but pray,” she said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. “I’m so sorry people are so cruel and heartless to take such precious life over something so minuscule. I can’t shake the feeling of knowing we were so close. It could have been anyone. The world has become so insensitive to death and people’s feelings.”

Hours after attending the homecoming parade, Mayor John Dailey took to X to express his grief over the shooting, describing it as a “truly horrific and heartbreaking tragedy.”

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“Tonight and in the days ahead, the FAMU family is not alone,” he wrote. “Our entire community stands with you.”

Authorities believe the gunfire was an isolated incident

Revell said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, though investigators have yet to uncover further details. Police are continuing their investigation and working to establish exactly what happened.

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“Our preliminary information shows that an altercation occurred between individuals,” he said. “Information is still being developed — we’re still working the scene. Our detectives, our sergeants, our forensic personnel are all on scene and processing this as we go, taking in as much information as they can.”

Police believe the shooting involved a single gunman, but investigators have yet to make an arrest or identify a person of interest.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have urged the public to come forward with any information that could help investigators crack the case.

Anyone with relevant details can contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or submit anonymous tips through the Crime Solvers line at 850-574-8477.

Through a representative from Sachs Media, Florida A&M University expressed its condolences following the shooting and reassured the public that the “campus remains safe.”

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“Our hearts go out to the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident. While the campus remains safe, individuals are encouraged to avoid the area to allow law enforcement to conduct its investigation.”

“The safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff remain our highest priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share additional updates as more information becomes available. Anyone who has information about the situation is encouraged to contact the Tallahassee Police Department.”

Although police have managed to bring the situation under control, the hunt for the culprit continues.