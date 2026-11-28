The Palmetto Bowl between South Carolina and Clemson doesn’t need help finding its edge. Generations have gone into making sure of that. But Saturday’s meeting in Death Valley came with an unusual consequence. A late hit on Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers turned an already chippy rivalry game into a full-blown benches-clearing fight. And it all happened with barely half a minute left in the first half.

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South Carolina had just found its way into the lead. With 25 seconds remaining before halftime, LaNorris Sellers took off for a 13-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Gamecocks ahead 10-7. That’s when Clemson DB Ashton Hampton came flying in with a late hit. As the QB went down, his teammates weren’t about to let that slide.

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South Carolina players immediately rushed toward Hampton. Clemson players came charging in from the other direction. Within seconds, the area behind the end zone was packed with players pushing, grabbing and shoving each other. Both sidelines emptied as the confrontation spread.

Coaches and officials scrambled to pull players apart. Stadium personnel joined the effort, and even Clemson’s mascot became part of the unusual scene as people tried to restore some order. The tension had been simmering throughout the first half, and Hampton’s collision with Sellers finally brought everything to the surface.

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Imago

Referee Adam Savoie eventually began sorting through the penalties. Hampton and Clemson’s Kourtney Kelly received personal fouls, while South Carolina OL Hank Purvis was also penalized for his involvement.

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Officials then went a step further and assessed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties to every player on both teams. Nobody was ejected during the incident, but the decision left both rosters in a precarious position.

Under NCAA rules, a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty results in an automatic ejection. One more mistake could send a player to the locker room for good. That’s quite a situation to create in a rivalry game that still had a full second half to play.

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South Carolina coach Shane Beamer wasn’t really surprised by how quickly things spiraled. Speaking to ESPN at halftime, he acknowledged that the tension had been growing for some time.

“We all got to keep our composure,” he said. “That right that happened had been brewing the entire half. If you let stuff go uncalled, which is what’s happened a little bit this half, it’s gonna escalate. Now, I don’t want that. Dabo (Swinney) doesn’t want that. That’s not what this rivalry’s about. But, we knew coming up here it was going to be a war and that’s what we’ve got right now.”

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There had already been warning signs. Clemson OL Elyjah Thurmon was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after driving a South Carolina defender into the ground on an earlier play. CB Elliot Washington II also drew attention for a questionable hit on LaNorris Sellers following the QB’s 44-yard run.

The fight also brought back memories of the infamous 2004 Palmetto Bowl, another meeting in Death Valley that ended in chaos. That confrontation erupted late in the fourth quarter with Clemson leading 29-7. The game got ugly after QB Syvelle Newton took a hit. Players started swinging, police rushed in, and the fallout cost both schools their bowl spots. Twelve players were suspended.

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This time, Clemson wanted to end its home drought against South Carolina, while the Gamecocks had a third straight win in Death Valley on their minds. Neither team had a realistic College Football Playoff path left, but that didn’t make the matchup any less important.

The Palmetto Bowl has always carried its own stakes. But after a first half that ended with every player receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, both teams had another challenge of finishing the game without letting the rivalry boil over again.