Massive Intel on 5-Star OL Darius Gray Reveals Clear Frontrunner Between LSU and South Carolina

Darius Gray, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound beast out of St. Christopher’s in Richmond, Virginia, is the No. 1 IOL in the 2026 class, per On3. And it’s easy to see why. With over 40 offers from bluebloods like LSU, OSU, Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, and more, his stock is on fire. Last weekend, Gray was one of the elite prospects at Georgia’s famed “Scavenger Hunt” recruiting event—and Athens left a mark. The five-star had nothing but love for the Bulldogs afterward, hinting that Kirby Smart and crew made a serious impression.

Now, things just got real in the race for Darius Gray. A major shift in intel is shaking up his recruitment, and what once felt like a wide-open field is now narrowing fast. According to On3 insiders Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong, the battle for the No. 1 interior offensive lineman is quickly turning into a two-team showdown. With official visit season in full swing, the next four weeks are crucial. Where Gray chooses to spend his weekends could make all the difference. Eyes are locked in, because the trips he takes this month may determine where he signs come December—and right now, momentum is building fast behind two powerhouse programs.

On May 30, recruiting insider Chad Simmons dropped a big one—there’s a clear frontrunner for 5-star offensive lineman Darius Gray. “The Tigers have the buzz after an unofficial visit this spring, and he will be back in Baton Rouge on June 13. My pick is on South Carolina, and I am not ready to move it. He is still high on the Gamecocks, and he will be back in Columbia on June 20,” said Simmons. So, the countdown is on, and Gray’s path to a commitment is heating up. LSU may have momentum, but South Carolina is far from out. Simply put, this race isn’t over—but it’s getting tight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Steve Wiltfong added more fuel to the fire in the Darius Gray sweepstakes. “My On3 RPM is on LSU for Darius Gray as he heads into a huge official visit schedule. South Carolina is going to do everything it can; the Gamecocks have had him on campus a million times and should also be viewed as a frontrunner. Then you have the likes of Clemson, Michigan, and Ohio State, among others, that remain in play entering what will be a jam-packed summer,” said Wiltfong. So, with powerhouse programs all in and visits lined up, the battle for Gray’s signature is about to hit full throttle.

Don’t count Georgia out just yet. Darius Gray had plenty to say after his visit to Athens—and none of it sounded lukewarm. The five-star lineman came away impressed, especially with head coach Kirby Smart. “Coach Smart will die for his players,” Gray told Wiltfong. Adding, “Don’t find that often!” He didn’t stop there. “The environment was great. Had lots of fun! The biggest takeaway was the development that goes on here. They will get you NFL-ready!”

So, now, for Georgia, landing Gray would be massive—especially after missing out on No. 1 OT Jackson Cantwell. And the Bulldogs are clearly still in the hunt. LSU and South Carolina might be in the driver’s seat, but Georgia’s already left tire marks on Darius Gray’s recruitment. So why is everyone chasing this elite interior offensive lineman?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The ability Darius Gray shows on tape

Darius Gray isn’t just a top-tier football recruit—he’s a two-sport standout. Ranked No. 2 in Virginia and No. 28 nationally in the 2026 class by 247Sports, Gray brings more than just raw power to the field. He’s a force on the basketball court too, and that hoops background shows. His footwork? Sharp. His body control? Next level. Coaches at St. Christopher’s say basketball has taken his quickness and awareness to another gear—making him a nightmare for defenders in the trenches.

Darius Gray made waves early in his high school career. As a sophomore, he earned first-team All-Prep, All-Metro, and All-State honors—an impressive feat for someone so young. His talent was impossible to ignore. These accolades set the stage for a rising star destined for greatness on the gridiron.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, let’s dive into On3’s expert predictions to see where Darius Gray’s college journey might land. Will he stick with the favorites, or could a dark horse program swoop in and steal the spotlight? The summer official visits are about to shake things up, and every trip could tip the scales.