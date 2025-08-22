Massive Texas News Could Make Steve Sarkisian Untouchable in Recruiting Battles

Texas is entering the 2025 season as the leader of the pack. Steve Sarkisian‘s Longhorns are locked on top of the AP preseason rankings. And off the field, things are just as spicy. Per Opendorse, NIL deals now top a staggering $1.6 billion with no signs of slowing down. But as every high schooler dreaming of a college contract knows, big money brings big headaches. And that’s where Texas might have a new edge.

In a breaking X post by Leading Report on August 21, “Texas to move toward eliminating property taxes, according to State Rep. Brian Harrison.” That means, zero state income tax, plus potentially no property tax. For families, it’s a game-changer. For top college football recruits, it’s unfair. Money that would normally disappear in state and local taxes stays right in the player’s pocket. It’s like an incentive that could tip a recruiting battle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The implications are massive. NIL income is booming, but state taxes bite into those earnings. An elite QB with a $6 million-plus NIL valuation could save hundreds of thousands, or even millions, by calling Texas home. Combine that with the promise of world-class facilities, national exposure, and a top-ranked program, and Texas is redefining the playing field. And let’s not forget the long-term recruiting domino effect. Property tax elimination makes Texas attractive for transfers, walk-ons, and even families considering relocating for education or lifestyle reasons.

Even the most talked-about commitments, like Arch Manning, illustrate Texas’ edge. With a $6.8 million NIL valuation, he kept significantly more earnings in his pocket than he would have at Alabama or Georgia. That financial advantage, paired with Steve Sarkisian’s recruiting prowess, helped cement his decision and underscores how off-field factors are now a major part of winning the recruiting war. And his recruiting history is proof that he’s an offseason winner too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Steve Sarkisian could get a boost in recruiting momentum

The momentum is already good. Steve Sarkisian’s recruiting machine has been humming since Quinn Ewers arrived in 2022, setting the tone for Texas’ QB pipeline. The QB’s transfer commitment signaled that it’s not just local talent that the Longhorns were chasing. They were now a national destination for elite QBs willing to make bold moves. That momentum carried over into the 2023 cycle, when Arch Manning, the nation’s top QB, chose the Longhorns, giving the HC a marquee talent that instantly raised the program’s profile.

The pipeline didn’t stop there. The Longhorns added 4-star QBs Trey Owens (#20 QB, 2024) and K.J. Lacey (#18 QB, 2025), ensuring that Texas stays stocked with elite signal-callers. Meanwhile, 5-star Dia Bell, the No. 1 QB in the 2026 class, already committed, proving Coach Sark’s ability to forecast and secure talent years in advance. And now, he’s casting a wide net across the Southeast, pulling elite talent like Miami QB Neimann Lawrence, a 5-star 2028 prospect planning a visit with Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

By blending top-tier coaching, NIL incentives, and strategic outreach, Steve Sarkisian has built a near-untouchable formula. Money stays in players’ pockets, property taxes may vanish, and elite QBs are taking notice.