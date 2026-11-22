Week 12 of the 2026 college football season will go down as the Saturday the Big Ten completely combusted. Coming into the weekend, there wasn’t a single matchup between AP Top 25 teams on the entire schedule, the first time that’s happened in a regular-season Saturday since 2009.

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That quirk tricked a lot of fans into thinking we were in for a sleepy, uneventful weekend of college football. Instead, the sport delivered pure, unfiltered madness.

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By the end of the night, three of the Big Ten’s four highest-ranked teams had lost on the road, Penn State had a total meltdown at home on Senior Day, and No. 7 Miami barely survived a massive scare at home to stay off the “fraud watch” list. Every single one of those upsets came against an unranked team, turning the College Football Playoff race into a colossal mess.

No. 4 UCLA’s Undefeated Dream Dies in Triple Overtime

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Undefeated UCLA (10–1) walked into Michigan’s stadium looking to lock up a spot in the Big Ten title game and stay on track for a first-round playoff bye. Instead, an unranked, 5–5 Michigan team dragged them into a tough, low-scoring fight in front of nearly 110,000 fans and beat them 18–16 in triple overtime.

UCLA entered the game leading the country in forcing turnovers, yet they were the ones who kept giving the ball away. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach turned it over three times, including a bad fumble near his own end zone that gave Michigan an easy go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

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UCLA only stayed alive thanks to a wild trick play: running back Anthony Woods took the snap and threw a 1-yard jump pass for a touchdown with 10 seconds left.

Things got even worse on the first play of overtime when Dieffenbach got hurt and had to be carted off the field.

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Backup quarterback Madden Iamaleava was thrown into a tough spot and couldn’t get the offense moving. In the third overtime, Michigan stopped UCLA’s two-point try, and then Bryce Underwood rolled out and hit tight end Jalen Hoffman for the game-winner, setting off a massive celebration as fans stormed the field.

No. 6 Indiana’s Title Defense Takes a Hit in Seattle

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Just when it looked like Indiana was cruising toward another playoff run, Washington reminded everyone how tough it is to win in Seattle.

The unranked Huskies (7–4) outplayed Indiana on offense and came back twice in the fourth quarter to pull off a 27–24 overtime upset, their first win against a top-10 team in two years.

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Indiana’s quarterback swap was on full display again. Starter Grant Wilson threw a 74-yard touchdown on the very first play of the game, but after the offense stalled out, coach Curt Cignetti benched him in the third quarter for Josh Hoover.

Hoover threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to put Indiana ahead late in the fourth, only for Washington to tie it right back up using a trick pass from a wide receiver.

In overtime, Washington kicked a 46-yard field goal to take the lead. Indiana had a chance to tie it up and force a second overtime, but Paddy McAteer’s 37-yard kick got blocked at the line.

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That miss blew the Big Ten championship race wide open for Oregon and Iowa

No. 14 Ohio State’s Playoff Hopes Officially Flatline in Lincoln

Ohio State came into Week 12 hanging onto a tiny playoff chance after jumping up six spots in the rankings, but a rainy trip to Nebraska slammed that door shut.

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Unranked Nebraska (7–4) snapped an ugly 31-game losing streak against Top 25 teams, getting its first ranked win in over ten years, by beating the Buckeyes 31–28.

Star receiver Jeremiah Smith did everything he could for Ohio State, burning Nebraska’s defense for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Still, Ohio State’s offense struggled to run the ball, and freshman quarterback Luke Fahey threw a painful interception in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea had a huge day with four total touchdowns.

The loss drops Ohio State to 7–4, marking the first time since 2011 that the Buckeyes have lost three games to unranked teams in one season.

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Penn State Suffers an All-Time Senior Day Meltdown

Penn State wasn’t ranked, but its 25–24 loss on Senior Day to an unranked 3–8 Rutgers team might be the most embarrassing result of the entire weekend.

Penn State (6–5) was favored by over 24 points at home and hadn’t lost to Rutgers since 1989.

Even though Penn State gained way more yards than Rutgers, they played the fourth quarter like they wanted to lose.

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They didn’t score a single point in the final quarter, turned the ball over twice to blow a 24–10 lead, and then gave up a crazy hook-and-ladder touchdown as time ran out.

Rutgers followed that up with a game-winning two-point conversion against a Penn State defense that ranks 129th in the country.

Miami Hurricanes barely survive the fruad allegations

While the Big Ten was busy falling apart, No. 7 Miami nearly joined them on the upset list before pulling off a 28–20 escape against unranked Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes fell into an early 14–0 hole at home and trailed heading into the fourth quarter while quarterback Darian Mensah threw two interceptions.

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Luckily for Miami, kicker Jake Weinberg nailed a program-record 59-yard field goal before halftime, and running back Mark Fletcher Jr. took over with three rushing touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, while the defense shut out the Hokies on their final four drives.

It wasn’t pretty, and Miami definitely gave their fans a heart attack, but surviving the chaos keeps them at 10–1 and officially punches their ticket to the ACC Championship Game.

The Great G-5 Upset!

Just when everyone thought the craziness was over, No. 17 Boise State threw one last shocker onto the pile on its famous blue turf, falling 22–20 to unranked San Diego State. The Broncos (9–2) came in as 17.5-point favorites riding a nine-game win streak and led 20–13 with under two minutes left before totally falling apart.

After San Diego State scored a touchdown to pull within one (and missed the two-point try), all Boise State had to do was run out the clock. Instead, they called a questionable pass play that went out of bounds to stop the clock, and then got stuffed on a fourth-down run near midfield. San Diego State marched right back down the field and drilled a 42-yard walk-off field goal as time expired, snapping Boise State’s streak and putting their Group of Six playoff hopes in serious trouble.



With just one week left in the regular season, the Big Ten standings are a total puzzle, big-name teams are dropping like flies, and nobody’s playoff spot is safe.