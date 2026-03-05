Colorado Recruiting: Deion Sanders Tries to Exploit Big 12 Rival Reeling From Losing Legendary HC

Ever since legendary head coach Kyle Whittingham packed his bags for Ann Arbor, the ripple effects across the region’s recruiting landscape have been swift. Utah has already lost starters to the portal, high-profile commits have reconsidered, and rival coaches are circling. Deion Sanders has been one of the quickest to move. Colorado has watched the Fano family legacy at Utah from up close for years, twice missing out on the bloodline before it even had a chance to make its pitch. But now they are hitting hard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mataio Fano, brother of Logan and Spencer Fano, received an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes today, which he posted on his X account, saying, “I am grateful and blessed to have received an offer from the University of Colorado!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Kyle Whittingham is coaching Michigan now, landing Mataio won’t be easy for the Buffs. This offensive tackle from Orem High is a highly recruited four-star athlete. He has already received early scholarship offers from several major programs, including Utah, the University of California, and Weber State University. On the field, Fano plays as an offensive tackle.

He played his freshman year at Maple Mountain High, and there he recorded 2 pancake blocks in a single game against Granger. He helped lead Maple Mountain to an 8-3 record during his freshman year before transferring to Orem. At Orem High, Fano has also recorded defensive stats, including 3 tackles in a 2025 game against Payson. Since he is the No. 1 recruit in the State of Utah, a lot of analysts believe that gives the Utes’ recruiting staff some extra advantage over him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, since his brothers played there, that creates an extra edge. Both Spencer and Logan also received offers from Colorado. But in the end, Spencer chose Utah. Logan, however, was a four-star EDGE rusher who initially committed to BYU. He later transferred to Utah in 2022 because of the ACL injury that he suffered. He couldn’t even play a snap with the Cougars.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“I just felt like I have a really short amount of time to maximize my football potential,” Fano said. “How good can I be as a player? And I just felt like Utah was the place to be. Come play for [Utah defensive coordinator Morgan] Scalley and [the staff]. They have the keys to get to the next level. And I trust that. That was the main reason.”

Logan committed to Utah just six minutes after entering the transfer portal. Spencer announced his commitment just the next day to the Utes. Utah has a 17.1 percent chance of landing Mataio. However, now that Kyle Whittingham isn’t at the helm, Colorado’s chances sit at 14.6 percent. Mataio has recently attended high-profile games at both Utah (vs. Texas Tech) and BYU (vs. West Virginia). However, before the decision day comes, let’s explore how Mataio can be useful to these teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who fits better?

At the end, Mataio Fano’s decision will be based on whether he chooses his family legacy or a high-profile, skill-position-focused system. To put things into perspective, Utah is technically his “best” fit due to its elite O-line development. Spencer Fano is the prime example of this. During 2025, he earned Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year honors and entered projections as a first-round NFL Draft pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike many young prospects, Fano is noted for his “advanced” technique and patience as a pass protector. This would provide immediate stability to the blindside or right tackle positions. Now, Colorado will suit Mataio Fano only if he prioritizes this pass-protection showcase and wants to establish an individual identity separate from the “Fano” legacy at Utah. Let’s take the Jordan Seaton example.

Like Fano, Jordan Seaton was a top-ranked recruit (the No. 1 OT in 2024). He started immediately and became a Freshman All-American. By 2025, Seaton led the nation with a 91.4 PFF pass-blocking grade. Other than that, under Brennan Marion, Colorado is acquiring a Go-Go offense, which is expected to be even more high-octane.