Matt Campbell Coaching History: Career Timeline, Records & Key Achievements

After a decade steering Iowa State, Matt Campbell is reportedly on his way to State College to take over at Penn State. While it’s the dramatic end to what might be the most chaotic coaching search, it also shines a light on Campbell’s coaching career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There’s no debate; Campbell stands as the most important figure in Iowa State football history. He took a program starved for success and pushed it to two conference championship games, rewriting the entire standard in Ames. Throughout his tenure, he compiled a 107–70 record, easily the best mark of any coach to have led the Cyclones. Besides, he launched dozens of players and assistants to bigger stages.

This is a developing story…