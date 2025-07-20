Matt Campbell Defies Coaching Norms for Iowa State as Rocco Becht Faces NFL Reality Check

Matt Campbell doesn’t just do big talks; he makes sure the entire nation notices his move. This man guided the Cyclones to an 11-win season and a Big 12 title game appearance, laying the foundation for a new era. Now, that momentum keeps growing. Following last season’s bowl victory over Miami, Campbell’s three bowl wins surpass Dan McCarney, making him the winningest in school history. While such success might tempt others to leave, Campbell is not the one chasing money.

When Matt Campbell took the Iowa State job in November 2015, many viewed it as a potential career-ending move. Given the program’s history, some warned him he was entering a “coaching graveyard”. But Campbell embraced the challenge. As he put it, “When we took the job and we came to Iowa State,” Campbell said on 247 Sports, “I think [people] said, ‘Man, you’re going to the coaching graveyard’. To be able to now, nine years later, sit here and look at what these young men stand for and what so many before them have done [means a lot].” Matt Campbell has a stronghold at Iowa State for a decade now, and for Iowa State’s beat writer, Travis Hines, his presenc is a major surprise.

“I think Matt would tell you when he took this job, coming from Toledo, a lot of people said that’s a coaching graveyard. I think he took that as a challenge, not so much as a, you know, stay away, and I think he’s had opportunities certainly to leave both in the collegiate and NFL ranks. So I am surprised that he’s still here in the general sense,” Hines said on Brian Howell’s podcast. Look, AD Jamie Pollard hired Campbell to improve Cyclone football. Dan McCarney proved Iowa State’s place among the top teams, and Paul Rhoads revived the team’s spirit and attracted more fans to Jack Trice Stadium.

Yet, Campbell expanded upon that foundation to build something bigger. Although the change was visible years ago, last year’s 4-0 start finally brought the new standard into the spotlight. But it wasn’t an easy run. After a 2023 gambling scandal gutted Iowa State’s returning starters at crucial positions, the Cyclones rallied. They began sluggishly, dropping to 1-2, and Campbell even lashed out at a heckler following an Ohio defeat. However, instead of collapsing, the team responded. Campbell empowered his players, and the results came. Iowa State finished 7-6 and welcomed back 19 starters in 2024, including Rocco Becht, who became a poised leader.

This leadership shift ignited Iowa State’s historic 7-0 start in 2024—their best since 1938. They secured hard-fought victories against Iowa and UCF, mounting comebacks in the closing moments of each game. A 54-yard field goal clinched the Hawkeyes’ game. Against UCF, Becht shook off two interceptions to score the winning touchdown with only 30 seconds remaining. That’s what Travis Hines is trying to highlight,“I think once you get to know Matt a little bit, like a lot of the coach speak that he talks about—about loyalty and consistency and culture—that is 100% coach speak, but it’s also, I think, what he really believes.” Now, with that level of success, there’s also a major warning waiting for Matt Campbell’s QB.

Matt Campbell’s QB finds himself in a tough spot

Rocco Becht is not just flying under the radar, he’s totally off the hook. The Iowa State quarterback seems destined for the next level after a stellar 2024 season, racking up 3,505 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight rushing scores. But he is absent from Joe DeLeone’s recent three-round 2026 NFL mock draft for Pro Football Network.

Despite seven quarterbacks being selected, Becht’s name wasn’t called. This sparked instant pressure on Becht. Despite showcasing mobility with 318 rushing yards and guiding Iowa State to 11 wins, his 59.8% completion rate in 2024 might be hindering his draft prospects. Now, comparing his skills to Sam Leavitt, insider Travis Hines said, “Because, you know, there’s not great size, there’s not great arm strength, there’s decent but not great mobility. But the guy plays hard. He plays smart for the most part, avoids mistakes—although probably more than he would like and certainly more than the coaching staff would like.”

But he also highlights the key strength that Rocco Becht poses. “Their ability to make the plays when they matter most, when the pressure is on and in that fourth quarter, it’s very similar. Like, they just make winning play after winning play,” Hines said. Look, Becht is aware he still has work to do. And best part? he already has key pieces around him.

Now, heading into 2025 with another year of eligibility and a host of returning offensive weapons—a solid offensive line, deep tight end group, and running back Carson Hansen—he’s in a great position to prove his critics wrong. The Cyclones have also bolstered their receiving corps, adding Colorado transfer Chase Sowell, giving Becht new options to improve his deep-ball accuracy and composure under pressure. Let’s wait and see how this season turns out for them.