Matt Campbell Embraces Sky-High Expectations as Key Catalyst Clears Iowa State’s Big 12 Fate

Can Iowa State emulate last season’s Big 12 title run? After leading the Cyclones to its first-ever 11-win season and a Pop-Tarts Bowl victory against Miami, Matt Campbell isn’t shying away from what’s next. Another shot at the Big 12 crown and a college football playoff berth. They’re both in play and why not? They didn’t just win in 2024, they even survived a war of attrition. 13 projected starters missed time with injuries. But it didn’t matter. They still won. So this year, the HC understands the expectations but he also knows what his team has.

In a new episode on Josh Pate’s College Football Show on July 6, Josh Pate didn’t hesitate to display his confidence in Matt Campbell’s program. “There is not a bone in my body that’s about to publicly state that Iowa State will be worse than that this year,” he said. “I’m team Rocco Becht all day. Quarterback still there. Head coach still there. Offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator still there. Top third of the country in returning production.” All good projections for 2025.

This season, Iowa State returns 14 starters with nine of them on offense. That includes third-year starting QB Rocco Becht, who’s one of the most prolific passers in school history. He’s got 6,690 yards and 48 TDs on his resume. More importantly, he’s got his OC Taylor Mouser and DC Jon Heacock, back for another run. And continuity is how you build empires in college football. Other returning offensive players include RB Carson Hansen, TE Gabe Burkle, LT James Neal, and RT Tyler Miller, among others.

Rocco Becht may need a few games to click with new wideouts who are replacing Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins. Matt Campbell added key pieces in ECU’s transfer Chase Sowell and UCF transfer Xavier Townsend. At TE, there’s Benjamin Brahmer and Cooper Alexander alongside Burkle. Iowa State also has one of the most underrated RB duos in Abu Sama III and Hansen. In addition to this optimism, there’s another key catalyst.

Iowa State has a manageable 2025 schedule

“It is a navigable schedule,” Josh Pate said. Iowa State misses Texas Tech, Baylor, and Utah. They host Arizona State, BYU, and Arizona. Sure, they travel to Cincinnati, TCU and Stillwater, but nothing screams gauntlet. In fact, 10-2 almost feels conservative. “Maybe 11-1 is not out of the realm of possibility,” Pate added. “But as we all know, Iowa State has now established themselves as a perennial contender. So nowadays in Ames, we talk about nine or 10 wins. That’s the floor. Matt Campbell will appreciate this. They love expectations up there. They love it.” With a little luck and some early-season rhythm, it’s doable.

But there’s a huge make-or-break moment that could define their 2025 season and it begins in Week 0 in Dublin. It’s Kansas State. In Ireland. Conference game. Season opener. Lose, and you’re suddenly climbing uphill with sore legs. But a win could help plant the flag in the Big 12 race from day one. Only 2024 Clemson has made the CFP after a Week 1 loss. Matt Campbell knows that and so does his team.

Matt Campbell built this program brick by brick. Now he gets to chase glory with a healthy roster, a proven quarterback, and a fanbase ready to believe again. 2025 might just be the year they break the ceiling.