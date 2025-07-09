Matt Campbell Forced to Admit Major Iowa State Woe After Bold Rocco Becht Claim

Matt Campbell walked into the Big 12 Media Days with the quiet confidence of a man who orchestrated the most successful season in Iowa State football history. An 11-win season with a trip to the conference title game. He didn’t arrive alone inside Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. On the defensive side, he brought players like S Jeremiah Cooper, DT Domonique Orange, and DB Jontez Williams. On offense, OL Tyler Miller and QB Rocco Becht joined him. But still, that confidence meets its biggest obstacle heading into 2025. And that’s what’s slated to happen in Dublin.

For Matt Campbell, the trouble begins with Iowa State’s week 0 game against Kansas State. And it’s not just the game alone as he revealed in a new episode by Big 12 Conference on July 9. “I think sometimes when it is unique, it really zoom focus,” he said. “and I almost feel like since January we’ve had to talk about this, not only what does it mean to play a game like that that early in the season but also the travel and what happens post that game.” And that’s why the HC is wary because the Cyclone’s season hinges on one game that is to be played thousands of miles from Ames.

Iowa State will kick off their season against Kansas State at Aviva Stadium in Ireland on August 23 as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. It’s their first-ever international game and also, a rematch of their regular season finale from 2024 where they won 29-21. So this upcoming game will mark the 108th meeting in this underrated rivalry which is now going global.

As Matt Campbell admitted, he’s been preparing his team since January not just for the game but what comes after that. And he’s right to be cautious. “I think if you look at the history of this week 0 game, I don’t know if anybody’s really handled it very well whether they won or lost the game,” he said. “I think they’ve had some tougher moments post that game. And so I think when you look at this, you got to look at it in its entirety and you got to be able to look at what are the challenges.”

Adding to the challenge is that this Week 0 game could serve as a make-or-break point for the Cyclones. As Wildcats insider Christian Rauh pointed out, “If you beat Kansas State week 0, you might only have one loss in the conference and that’ll put you right back in battling for Dr. Pepper. So, I really like your your shot for being in the Big 12 if you can get past Kansas State.” But if not? It could become an uphill climb. In a wide-open Big 12, one early loss could nuke Playoff dreams. If Iowa State slips in Dublin, it’s not just a loss, it’s potentially a season-wrecker. But wait, they still have confidence.

For all the tension rolling into the 2025 season, Matt Campbell isn’t rolling into Ireland empty-handed. He’s got Rocco Becht. And he’s betting the farm on him. I’d say in a lot of ways, he’s the reason why our football program has clawed back to where we are right now,” he confidently stated. And yeah, the fourth-year QB is coming off a stellar season with 3,505 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, plus eight more on the ground. He’s currently fourth all-time in Cyclone passing yards and with two scores, he’ll sit second in program history.

Also, it’s Rocco Becht’s maturity that Matt Campbell’s banking on. But here’s the issue: he’s flying solo now. His top two wideouts Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins are off to the NFL. So it’s on East Carolina transfer Chase Sowell and whoever else can step up in a hurry. And in a league suddenly stacked with veteran QBs and high-powered offenses, Iowa State doesn’t get to ease into the fight. But there’s still the leadership quality. “I think Roco’s leadership is as special as what I’ve I’ve seen or been around from a quarterback. So, we’re really proud of him,” Campbell added.

So, it’s Rocco Becht’s team now. And a lot of people are optimistic about what he can do. But the Cyclones can’t afford growing pains not when their first test is a brutal overseas war against a bitter rival.