Matt Campbell Has One Up Against Ex-Oregon Coach After Fran Brown Hit With Double Blow

The fallout from a 3–9 season is no longer confined to the field at Syracuse. It has reached the recruiting trail, and the timing could not be worse. On February 4, 2026, Fran Brown absorbed two recruiting hits within hours, losing a pair of three-star commits from his 2027 class. One decommitment immediately opened a door for Matt Campbell. The other underscored how quickly momentum can turn after a down year.

Archbishop Ryan defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery made his decision public early Tuesday evening, announcing on X that he was stepping away from Syracuse and reopening his recruitment.

“After much thought and consideration, and taking the time talking with my family, I’ve decided to de-commit from Syracuse University and re open my recruitment.”

Montgomery had been committed to Syracuse since June 2025. However, after an unofficial junior-day visit to Iowa State on January 31, he is now exploring other options, including a planned official visit in June.

The timing matters. Syracuse’s 2025 season ended at 3–9, with defensive struggles that lingered throughout the year. Montgomery’s profile only sharpened during that stretch. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman earned first-team All-Catholic Blue Division honors as both an offensive and defensive lineman and recorded 45 tackles, eight sacks, and 19 tackles for loss during a 9–3 junior campaign.

Campbell’s program has emerged as the clear favorite in this recruitment cycle. On3’s prediction model currently gives Iowa State a 97.6 percent chance to land Montgomery, reflecting both momentum and fit.

That edge is rooted in familiarity. Campbell played defensive end himself and built a reputation for fielding disciplined, productive defensive fronts during his tenure at Iowa State. Developmental continuity matters to recruits weighing long-term upside, and Montgomery’s visit placed that track record front and center.

Kentucky is also firmly in the mix. New Wildcats head coach Will Stein, formerly Oregon’s offensive coordinator, has extended an offer as well. Stein’s résumé at Oregon carries weight, even if this marks his first head-coaching stop.

Virginia has hosted Montgomery too. Still, the combination of scheme fit, defensive pedigree, and predictive momentum gives Campbell a measurable advantage at this stage.

Fran Brown faces double recruiting blow

Just hours after Montgomery’s announcement, Davion Crumitie withdrew his commitment as well. Crumitie, a three-star athlete from Tallahassee, Florida, had been pledged to Syracuse since September. Since January, however, interest surged from programs including Illinois, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, and Kentucky.

He profiles as a true multi-use athlete. Crumitie plays both defensive back and wide receiver, and his speed separates him from most peers. On the track, he has posted a 10.58 in the 100 meters and a 21.71 in the 200, giving him clear special-teams upside.

“Ball in my hands, I’m tryna score. Ball in the air, it’s mine, WR or DB.” That versatility is exactly what Syracuse hoped to retain while reshaping its roster. Instead, Crumitie joins Montgomery in reopening his recruitment at a moment when the Orange can least afford attrition.

Before February 4, Syracuse’s 2027 class ranked inside the national top five. After the two decommitments, the class dropped but remains competitive. Still, the signal matters more than the ranking.

These are the first defections of Brown’s second cycle, and they arrive directly after a 3–9 season that exposed defensive weaknesses. That combination creates pressure not just to replace talent, but to restore confidence in the program’s direction.

Across the sport, early decommitments are rising, especially in the NIL era. Prospects are reopening decisions earlier, waiting longer, and prioritizing development clarity over early loyalty. Syracuse now finds itself on the wrong side of that trend.

The immediate task is damage control. Brown and his staff must stabilize the remaining 2027 commits while re-engaging uncommitted prospects who fit long-term needs, particularly along the defensive front and in the secondary. Syracuse still holds a strong foundation, but perception shifts quickly when losses stack.

Montgomery’s upcoming official visits will shape the next phase of his recruitment. Crumitie’s speed ensures his market will only expand. For Syracuse, the challenge is clear.

This was not just one loss. It was a double recruiting blow, and how the Orange respond over the next few months will determine whether this moment becomes a blip or a warning sign.