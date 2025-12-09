Matt Campbell Lays Out 3 Reasons Behind $70.5M Decision as Penn State Turmoil Begins to Settle

Matt Campbell’s move to Penn State is official, and while the $70.5 million, eight-year contract grabbed headlines, the coach says his decision was about more than money. In an exclusive interview with ESPN’s Josh Pate, Campbell outlined the three driving factors behind leaving Iowa State.

“I think for me to ever leave, it had to be right in three ways.” Matt Campbell said on the Josh Pate CFB show. “By my family, number one. Number two, man, the leadership, who you were going to link arms with. Could you link arms with people that you know were the right people for you? And then number three, most importantly, you know, and we talked about this at Iowa State, where you have a chance to go somewhere you can stand for what’s right.”

There are no second thoughts about how lucrative this $70.5 million deal is for Campbell. As he got a private jet with 2 courtesy vehicles with a 100% buyout, a one-year extension for making it to the playoffs, and a 2-year extension for winning the playoffs. But family, leadership, and passion became the real reason behind the push. His Rust Belt roots and proximity to family in Ohio were the major reasons for Campbell to leave for Penn State. His wife and children, and her parents, live in Ohio, which makes it a sensible move.

Leading a program for 10 years and guiding your team to eight winning Big 12 seasons and then leaving them is not that straightforward. But Campbell wanted to lead a top program that’s looking for stability and make things right for them. Even coaches like Jimbo Fisher moved from the Florida State Seminoles to Texas A&M, and Brian Kelly moved from Notre Dame to LSU for better opportunities and to prove their ability by putting teams in national contention.

Back in 2006 when Alabama offered Rich Rodriguez the job, he notably turned down the offer to stay close to West Virginia despite a heavy financial drive. So, it’s not always money that forces the move. And that’s what Campbell is trying to point at.

Campbell is taking small steps to rebuild the program, and the results are actually showing. After James Franklin’s firing, Penn State’s recruiting class took a major hit as several five-star and four-star players left the facility. Leaving just two commits into the team: four-star edge Jackson Ford and QB Peyton Falzone. But now that’s not the case anymore, as Matt Campbell’s presence is starting to build momentum into the program.

And one of the biggest signs of that is when 247 Sports reporter Tyler Calvaruso posted that Penn State has emerged as one of the top contenders in landing four-star wide receiver Cooper Ohnmacht. He is considering Penn State after Campbell took over the reins. Despite holding offers from teams like Wisconsin, Minnesota, Kansas State, Kansas, and Iowa State, the No. 2 recruit in Kansas’s 2027 class is showing interest in the Nittany Lions. Even Campbell acknowledges it.

“How do you build the 2026 team, whether it has to do with building our staff or, you know, finding out, you know, what we’re going to do with the portal? But I think you have to come and ask the right questions.” Matt Campbell said. “I think you have to put your ego at the door and be willing to be humble enough to figure out what the situations are and what the challenges are so you can make the right moves moving forward. I think if you’re fast and wrong, I think it can—you may never get off the ground.”

With that, Matt Campbell’s program takes a massive hit.

Matt Campbell’s program finds itself in a weird spot

Now that the regular season is finally over, teams are preparing for playoffs and bowls, but when it comes to Penn State, they are taking digs at other teams. Last week, a leaked audio from a team meeting of athletic director Pat Kraft made headlines, where he was discussing the Nittany Lions’ situation this season while taking digs at Oregon and Michigan.

In one part of the audio clip, Kraft was also heard talking about Michigan’s sign-stealing controversy under Jim Harbaugh and their championship win in the 2023 season. He referred to the Michigan team as “cheaters” and even referred to Dan Lanning of Oregon as a “fraud” while talking to his team.

“Oregon? Their f——g quarterback was shaking in overtime. But we have to win those f—-g games,” Kraft said.

After the harsh comments, Kraft made a public apology to the teams and made the reason behind his comments clear.

“What I will tell you about that is I’m embarrassed,” Kraft said. “I apologize to anyone I might have offended with that video that leaked. Personally, it’s been challenging for me. But I am very passionate about Penn State. … I fell short of the standard that I should represent.”

Amid all the chaos, let’s wait and see how things turn around for them.