Matt Campbell & PSU Face New Trouble in 4-Star Khalil Taylor’s Pursuit – Report

Matt Campbell’s PSU was on its way to regaining Khalil Taylor’s commitment. After decommitting just two days before PSU fired James Franklin, the elite WR still considers the program in his recruitment race. The Nittany Lions even made the cut in the 2027 4-star WR’s top-6 schools. But Taylor’s latest move has put PSU in a concerning position.

On Saturday, Khalil Taylor returned to PSU’s B1G rival, Nebraska, for his second unofficial visit. Before this spring visit, he had visited there during the Huskers’ 28-21 victory over Northwestern. But the fact that the Huskers left the 4-star WR impressed makes matters worse for Campbell’s PSU.

“He (Khalil Taylor) told me he loved it,” said Wiltfong during his Monday appearance on Rivals with Josh Newberg. “He loved how competitive the practice was, the love that they showed for his family. He feels like he could be developed under Coach Shorts. And again, playing with Trae Taylor would be a big deal.”

A strong connection with WRs coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. and 2027 QB commit Trae Taylor are key factors in his interest, but the Huskers have other selling points as well.

“When you think of Nebraska, I thought it would be plains and a normal visit,” said Taylor. “What they showed me, it shocked me. That was amazing, and I see why they are getting the guys they are getting because of the things they have, like the recovery stuff and the weight room. That’s legit.”

These facilities could tempt a WR like Khalil Taylor. But how did PSU lose his commitment? The departure of WR coach Noah Pauley, who is known for developing playmakers like Christian Watson, to the NFL may have influenced the decision. Yet Matt Campbell’s PSU is not out of this recruiting race. Even after his January visit to State College, the 4-star WR has decided to return for a visit.

On March 26, the Pine-Richland standout WR will return to watch Penn State’s spring practice. So, not only will Campbell get Pauley’s replacement, but PSU’s WRs coach, Kashif Moore, also will get a solid chance to build a strong connection and convince this elite WR. And if PSU is able to do that, they can get a key piece who brings talent to State College.

Taylor recorded 33 receptions for 571 yards last season as a junior. To cap it off, the 180-pound WR ranks No. 13 in the class of 2027 via Rivals. Now, Penn State will get a chance to make a lasting impression on Taylor during his official visit on June 5, while Nebraska is scheduled to host him on June 12–14. Although Rivals RPM shows PSU has a 45.7% chance and the Huskers 11.9%, securing this WR is not now a battle between the Lions and Nebraska.

Taylor’s recruitment has become wide open, and he has scheduled OVs for Georgia on May 29, Syracuse on June 19, and Colorado on May 15. Still, Matt Campbell may not be giving up this early in the race to land the 4-star WR.

How Matt Campbell’s PSU is bouncing back in the WR race

After PSU’s shocking moment in the 2024 CFP semifinal when not a single WR recorded a catch, the program faced obstacles in recruiting elite receivers. But now that scenario has improved; still, PSU lost a commitment this fall from 4-star WR Khalil Taylor. However, the Nittany Lions never fully left the race.

Strong local ties, particularly with associate head coach Terry Smith, have kept the relationship alive. With that bond intact, Matt Campbell has quietly rebuilt momentum despite stiff competition from Nebraska. In fact, Taylor himself admitted the renewed push from PSU is really strong.

“They’re making a run again,” said Taylor. “They’re back up. I’ve been talking with them a lot. They’re staying in touch with me, visiting me at school and stuff. They’re on me like how Coach Franklin’s group was. I like them a lot, too. Penn State’s just standing out.”

To cap it off, his conversation with new OC Taylor Mouser also played a huge role in getting back his interest. “I liked what he was talking about,” said the WR. “They’re telling me, ‘this ain’t the old Penn State.’ They’re saying they’re going to throw the rock and make sure the wide receivers shine.”

However, who played a main role in bouncing back Taylor’s recruiting race is Matt Campbell. The vision of PSU’s 17th head coach stands out to Taylor along with the head coach’s pitch.

“He’s a great guy,” said Taylor. “He develops. I saw he had like five Division III championships at Mt. Union. I love what he’s talking about, and our bond’s getting stronger by the day.”

Now, Campbell has to make a strong selling point to secure this WR talent again.