Matt Campbell Receives ISU Front Office’s Final Message After $80M Penn State Announcement

Following James Franklin’s firing, Penn State didn’t waste any time in its search. After Kalani Sitake signed a long-term contract extension at BYU, the Nittany Lions turned their attention directly toward Matt Campbell. Now that his contract is pending approval by the Board of Trustees, with an official presentation scheduled for Monday, the energy on campus is wild. Meanwhile, back at Iowa State, players are packing for bowl prep without the man who built their identity for nearly a decade, and they have one final message for him.

Iowa State Football’s official X account acknowledged the end of an era, writing, “Thank you for 10 unforgettable seasons, Coach Campbell!” and Iowa State’s assistant AD, Greg Brabenec, followed up with, “They will forget the games and records but they will never forget how you treat people. This guy treats everyone like royalty.”

The transition to Penn State had been rapidly developing behind the scenes. Campbell struck an agreement for eight years at more than $10 million per year early Friday after meeting with Penn State officials on Thursday night. And since the carousel never stops in college football, Iowa State didn’t waste any time appointing Washington State coach Jimmy Rogers as his replacement. Penn State, meanwhile, couldn’t hide its excitement. As soon as the agreement became official, AD Patrick Kraft jumped in with a strong endorsement of Campbell.

“Coach Campbell is, without a doubt, the right leader at the right time for Penn State Football,” Patrick Kraft said. “He is a stellar coach with a proven track record of success and his values, character, and approach to leading student-athletes to success on and off the field align perfectly with the traditions and values of Penn State.”

And with eight winning seasons, three Big 12 Coach of the Year awards, historic highs like the Fiesta Bowl victory against Oregon, and a 72-55 run that made him the most successful coach in Cyclones history, Campbell’s resume speaks for itself. He developed NFL talent, elevated underdogs to ranked contenders, and brought hope to a region that had not experienced long-term success.

As the Nittany Lions move past the upheaval of James Franklin’s mid-season firing, Happy Valley is preparing for a coach who could transform the program with his Midwest ties and reputation for culture-building. With that, Terry Smith remains on staff as the bowl-eligible team looks for a change. Now that Iowa State’s farewell has been made public, it seems certain that Matt Campbell will officially take over Penn State’s future.

Jimmy Rogers’ era begins after Campbell’s exit

Although Iowa State was shaken by Matt Campbell’s exit, the program didn’t remain in uncertainty for long. Following Campbell’s formal transfer to Penn State, the Cyclones focused on Jimmy Rogers, a coach who combines a tough blue-collar football persona with championship experience. The atmosphere around Ames shifted from doubt to cautious enthusiasm as soon as Pete Thamel confirmed Rogers’ arrival.

Larry, a Cyclone insider, even hinted that Campbell refused to walk away until he knew the program was landing in the right hands. Also, Iowa State indicated that they are reloading with purpose when Rogers signed a six-year contract. In his first season, Rogers led Washington State to a bowl game, something that only a few Cougars coaches have ever accomplished. But he lost close games against nationally ranked powerhouses like James Madison, Ole Miss, and Virginia. Before that, he led South Dakota State to a national title run and a 27-3 record, making it an FCS powerhouse.

But the effects of Campbell’s departure are still being felt in the locker room as Iowa State prepares for a new era under Rogers. Quentin Taylor, a redshirt freshman cornerback, is already using the transfer portal, showing that the Cyclones are not exempt from the countrywide panic button. It serves as a reminder that coaching changes in college football affect every player on the team, even the youngest ones.