Matt Campbell Receives Private Jet Benefits as Penn State Splashes Big Money at New Hire

After 8 weeks of below-the-Nittany-Lions standard football, the Penn State decide to hire one of the certified power 4 coaches in Matt Campbell on December 5. According to insiders, the front-office is shelling out some serious cash and perks to get him to the State College.

It’s an 8-year deal worth a huge $70.5 million, totally guaranteed through 2033. The Penn State hooked him up with the base salary of between $7-$8 million, which rightfully he deserves every penny of it.

The actual flex is the perks that came with his contract and job. The contract is loaded with all sorts of sweet extras, from private jets to guaranteed money.

Let’s talk about how this guy is going to travel. Forget commercial flights; Campbell gets 55 hours every single year using a private jet for his personal use. That’s a pretty sweet deal for family trips or quick getaways. On top of that, he doesn’t have to worry about cars. The university is already got him up with two courtesy vehicles to get around town.

The contract is also really smart about performance and security. If the Nittany Lions make the Playoff (CFP), boom, his contract automatically extends by one year and he gets a nice raise of at least $500k (band).

And if they go all the way and win the national title, that’s a two-year extension and a raise of a cool million bucks. Plus, his money is totally safe. If Penn State fires him without a good reason, they have to pay him every single dime left on the contract.

Of course, the deal goes both ways. If Campbell decides he wants to leave Penn State for another job, he’s going to owe the university a pretty penny. That amount starts at $10 million in 2026 and slowly drops over the period of time .

He can also earn a bunch of extra cash through performance bonuses, like $350k for a Big Ten title. Plus, a full million for winning the national championship. He even gets an extra million bucks just for sticking around every year!

Overall, this has to be the best contract a football coach got this year outside of Lane Kiffin’s maybe. His contract pretty much covers everything. Better pay for his staff, support for player compensation through NIL and more money for recruiting efforts. The Nittany Lions mean business. The administration is ready to do whatever it takes to compete at the absolute highest level in college football.

But can they expect some kind of ROI in year 1 of Campbell ball?

Matt Campbell’s 2026 Manifesto

Fans and experts alike are expecting huge things now that Matt Campbell is in charge and the university is dropping some serious cash into the program. The general feeling is that they’re a pretty good Big 10 contender right out of the gate.

With the portal opening soon, a lot of this hinges on Campbell’s ability to keep the current star players from leaving and use that big NIL budget to bring in even more talent. Matt Campbell has his work cut out when it comes to recruiting, as the Lions are ranked extremely low at 125th in the nation with just 2 commits. To compensate or make it up for that, the Penn State should spend $20-$25 million on the roster, including the portal.

The hope is that under his leadership, the team will play with a new level of win-no-matter-what mentality. Matt Campbell’s known for his love for the process, so don’t expect him to go out and win it all in Year 1.

However, some insiders are already predicting they could win 8 or 9 games in his very first season. Athletic director Pat Kraft believes Campbell was hired as the guy who’s going to lead them to a national championship a few years down the line.