Matt Campbell Receives Urgent BYU Warning as Bear Bachmeier Update Puts Big 12 on Alert

Iowa State started strong at 5-0, flirting with a top-15 ranking and Big 12 title hopes. But after back-to-back losses to Cincinnati and Colorado, the Cyclones limp into homecoming weekend. BYU, meanwhile, arrives undefeated at 7-0, fresh off a Holy War win over Utah and showing no signs of slowing down. If Matt Campbell’s squad thought they could coast into this matchup, they’re in for a rude awakening.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The warning lights are already flashing for Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. In an X reel by Big 12 Studios on October 24, analysts didn’t mince words. “For BYU on the offensive side, they’re doing such a good job running the football,” one commentator said.

“I think as long as they are running the football well, that’s what sets up this play action for Bear Bachmeier.” BYU’s ground game is elite, and Iowa State’s defense has question marks bigger than the cyclones’ stadium itself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad



For Kalani Sitake’s squad, the running game is the engine and freshman QB Bear Bachmeier is the turbo boost. Big 12 Studios highlighted it saying, “Until somebody is able to slow BYU down running the football, I think that play action passing game is going to continue to be effective. And that’s what’s helping the freshman quarterback in a big way.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Cougars QB leads the Big 12 rushing with 82 rushes for 359 yards and eight TDs. He has passed for 1,386 yards with a 62.7% completion rate, and is a dual-threat weapon. BYU’s offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick told reporters this week that “the things he’s doing, it’s not normal. And he’ll have a chance to do them against a depleted Iowa State defense.”

Iowa State, meanwhile, has been struggling to stay on schedule. Over the last two weeks, the Cyclones converted only six of 28 third-down attempts, averaging 7.5 yards to go.

AD

Matt Campbell emphasized improvement during the bye saying, “That’s the thing we went into the last bye week, we wanted to be a little bit better on first and second down.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It’s a small step, but against a team like BYU, small margins make all the difference. And now, the real question looms. Can they survive BYU’s ground game, or is the Cougars’ rushing attack about to steamroll Ames?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Matt Campbell survive BYU’s rushing attack?

RB LJ Martin is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, and BYU has run the ball at least 34 times every game this season. Big 12 Studios noted, “I think they’re going to try to run the football on a down to down basis. And if Iowa State doesn’t have an answer there, I think it’s going to be a long day.”

Combine that with BYU’s efficient defense, and the Cyclones are facing a tall order.

Matt Campbell knows the test ahead. Limit possessions, lean on Rocco Bect and the tight ends, and hope for explosive plays to stifle the Cougars.

As he put it, “I say this every year, you’re going to have adversity, you’re going to have tough days … and how we respond to it defines who we become. I look forward to the challenge. It’s what I love about it and what I love about our kids.”

BYU’s undefeated streak is sending a warning shot across the Big 12. Matt Campbell and his team need execution, and Bear Bachmeier will remind them just how steep the climb really is.