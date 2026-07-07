Matt Campbell Reveals His Immediate Move After Replacing James Franklin as Penn State HC: “He Wanted to Stay”

When Matt Campbell accepted the Penn State job, the first person he called was Terry Smith. The cornerbacks coach guided the Nittany Lions through a difficult stretch after James Franklin’s exit. Fans, players, and former stars pushed for Smith to remain, and Campbell’s own words show that call helped set the program’s direction.

“My first phone call when I got the job here was to call Terry,” Matt Campbell said during an appearance on the Big Ten Network.

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Matt Campbell gave two main reasons for keeping Smith.

“Knowing Terry Smith when I was the head coach at the University of Toledo, and always trying to get a young man from his high school football program because of what Terry stood for,” he said. “Knowing the integrity he held, knowing the class and character that he led his young men with, you always felt like if you can get a young man from Terry’s high school, you had a chance to be successful.”

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Campbell’s second reason was watching Smith lead Penn State after Franklin’s departure. That only strengthened his belief that it was necessary to keep the coach the players trusted, the one who gave them momentum after a hard season.

“It was huge that he wanted to stay, and huge that we were able to continue to lead together,” he added. “I’ve been so grateful for his mentorship, his guidance, and it’s been a great partnership, for sure.”

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The bond did not form by chance. By the time Terry Smith took over, Penn State was already dealing with a season that slipped away. He inherited a shaken locker room but managed to restore some confidence, leading them to a 7-6 finish. They also caught fire late, winning their final four games, including a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Clemson.

After a win over Nebraska, some players carried “Hire Terry Smith” signs, and several former Penn State stars voiced support. Smith said he wanted the job, noting his deep ties to the school and its culture. In the end, Penn State hired Matt Campbell from Iowa State.

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Even so, Penn State moved to keep Smith. On3 insider Jordan Schultz reported the school would make him the highest-paid non-coordinator on staff, signaling his value to the program. Smith drew interest from other schools, but Campbell made retaining him a top priority.

Since then, the relationship has only grown. Smith remains associate head coach and cornerbacks coach, with a larger voice inside the building. Earlier this year, he said Campbell involves him in key decisions more than in the past.

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“James would ask me certain things, but it’s different under Matt,” he said. “Everyone in the building knows that I’m the associate head coach. Under James, that wasn’t clear.”

As Penn State heads into preseason camp, Matt Campbell is the face of the program, but Terry Smith remains one of its strongest foundations. That first phone call ensured the program kept the person who knew it best while building what comes next.