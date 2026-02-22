Matt Campbell Speaks to Thousands at Penn State Event Linked to $254M Effort

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Dec 8, 2025 University Park, PA, USA Matt Campbell poses for a photo after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. University Park Beaver Stadium Press Room PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20251208_jcd_bm2_0031

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Dec 8, 2025 University Park, PA, USA Matt Campbell poses for a photo after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. University Park Beaver Stadium Press Room PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20251208_jcd_bm2_0031

At Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center, THON Weekend kicked off on Friday and continued through Sunday. The 46-hour dance marathon, now in its 54th year, is not just a tradition for the Nittany Lions; it serves a meaningful philanthropic purpose. While this marked Matt Campbell’s first THON experience as PSU head coach, he successfully fired up the crowd ahead of the pep rally.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“First and foremost, thank you so much for the support of our staff. So far, being here, we couldn’t be more grateful. I just want to honestly thank each and every one of you. Everybody keeps talking about the power of Penn State, and quite honestly, being here tonight, this is the power of Penn State,” Campbell said during his Saturday appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the opportunity to be here both last night and tonight, all the way through tomorrow, what you’re doing, the purpose you’re doing it for, learning this value… We say this in the football world: they’re going to forget the wins and the catches, but what they’re never going to forget is they’re never going to forget how you treated people.”

Campbell’s statement clearly reflects THON’s theme this year, ‘Love Leads Forward.’ It also shows the head coach’s gratitude for the efforts of Penn State’s student-run philanthropy to help pediatric cancer patients and their families. During the 2026 THON Weekend, nearly 700 dancers participated, and nearly 16,500 student volunteers raised funds. Since its inception in 1977, it has amassed more than $254 million to support this charitable cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funds raised are intended to provide mental support to Four Diamonds patients. Last season, THON raised $17.7 million. This season’s fundraising total suggests a cultural shift under Matt Campbell. Penn State offensive lineman Cooper Cousins echoed that sentiment. According to him, since December, following Campbell’s arrival as the program’s 17th head coach, the team has taken part in extensive community service efforts, including packing food for children and visiting local schools to perform talent shows over the past two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“The culture here that’s in place, the new culture that’s here with [Campbell], has been outstanding,” Cousins remarked. “It’s huge, but it’s something special that not a lot of other places have, and I’m thankful that I’ve got to be a part of it over these past couple of years,” Cousins said.

This culture has attracted many elite talents to Penn State, including established players like Cousins. A B1G title-winning QB, Trace McSorley, who introduced Campbell to the THON crowd, also praised this culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love THON and what you guys do here. What you all are doing here is what makes this university the best university in the country,” McSorley stated. “I know I’m biased, but what we do here is unmatched across the country.”

But this season’s THON Weekend is even more special for the Penn State players, as their contributions align with Campbell’s vow to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Penn State players give back to the community

PSU players made sure that the 2026 THON’s impact went beyond the field as they pooled portions of their NIL earnings to support the fund. Although the initiative was sparked by EDGE Max Granville in a team meeting, Matt Campbell played a huge role. He said he would double what the players raise. That’s a huge promise from a first-year coach. In this case, players’ support stands out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have the capability to step up for something bigger than ourselves right now,” Cousins said.

That mindset reflects a sense of service more than field success. Obviously, Campbell’s influence matters here, but Penn State staff and students also appreciate this THON culture due to its purpose. Last year’s event supported more than 4,800 families affected by pediatric cancer, and this gives players a life-changing feeling.

“It’s super humbling,” OL Anthony Donkoh said. “When you see what these families are going through, it puts everything into perspective. What we think are big problems really aren’t that big.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This action by Penn State is really inspiring and reminds us that being a national champion isn’t the only measure of success.