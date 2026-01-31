Matt Campbell Tries to Woo Alumni Base After Ex-Penn State Player Set Tough Ultimatum

Matt Campbell’s Penn State raised expectations after his promising coaching changes and portal additions. In between the busy recruiting tasks, Campbell took a break to attend PSU’s wrestling game against Nebraska, cheering for Iowa State alum and promising the fans about Penn State’s football future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The primary reason behind Campbell’s visit was to support Cael Sanderson, Penn State wrestling coach and former Iowa State alum. Campbell admired him during his collegiate career at Iowa State and shared his respect for Cael. He even recalled a conversation he had with Sanderson after accepting the Penn State job.

“Cael and I, the respect that I had from Iowa State for what Cael accomplished,” Campbell said on the Big Ten Network. “Not only as a student athlete there, but also as an unbelievable coach, and coming here and understanding how special this place was.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You want to build a program in every single way that Cael has. What he stands for, what he’s about, and what he represents. So, it was a great phone call. He’s been a great mentor to me since we’ve touched down here, and I’m really grateful for him.”

Campbell views Sanderson as a blueprint for building a championship-level program. He wants to replicate that same standard of excellence at Penn State football. Although it’s too early to say whether Campbell has built a program like Cael at Penn State.

Campbell had done a decent job at PSU, landing 36 transfers from the portal and having 13 high school recruits either signed or committed, and even filling his coaching staff. He now looks confident, promising the fans to make everyone proud.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s an absolute honor to be here with the greatest fans in the entire country,” Matt Campbell said. “Getting to watch the greatest wrestling program in the entire country. We can’t wait to make each and every one of you so proud of this football program this fall. We are… Penn State!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While Campbell assures PSU fans of making them proud, Nittany Lions alumni warn him that the path isn’t clear for the national title run.

Adam Breneman thinks PSU isn’t playoff-ready for 2026

Adam Breneman, while discussing Penn State’s CFP chances since Matt Campbell took over, admitted that the staff looks solid. He believes that the Nittany Lions would be back on the winning track, yet the national title run isn’t the program’s ultimate goal entering 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think it’s a clearer path as of right now,” Adam Breneman said in his January 29 appearance on Yahoo Sports. “I think the stability is really good around the program now with the hire of Matt Campbell. The fact that he had been at Iowa State for so long. I think the coaching staff is really solid. To get D’Anton Lynn as DC, keep Terry Smith on the coaching staff, and have Taylor Mouser as the OC, I feel like that stability is really good.

So while Penn State is more stable and well-structured under Matt Campbell, Breneman feels the program doesn’t yet have a clear path to a national title. And so isn’t the expectation either, according to him.

“But at the same time, I don’t think the expectation this season is to win a national championship at Penn State. It is to show improvement. It’s to get back to the winning ways of Penn State football. It’s to compete for a Big Ten championship and to start building this program again. So I think the path to the playoffs is still a little muddy for Penn State right now, but I do think there’s a feeling of stability and excitement around the program that this place really needed after the downfall of last season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After how things turned out last season, Breneman believes the Lions’ primary goal should be getting back on a winning track and restoring hope in the program.