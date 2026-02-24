Matt Patricia Breaks Silence on OSU Contract Amid Ryan Day Keeping Key Detail a Secret

December 06, 2025: Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_330 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

December 06, 2025: Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_330 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

A defense that allows just 9.3 points per game doesn’t happen by accident. It’s built. And Ohio State just ensured the man who built theirs, Matt Patricia, isn’t going anywhere. This is a huge win because losing him would have meant losing out on the defensive domination that OSU displayed during the season. Patricia is finally breaking his silence on his return to the Ohio State Buckeyes and what it means for the program.

“Certainly, thank you to Coach Day and his trust in me with the defense, our athletic director Ross, his staff, our coaching department, all the players,” the defensive coordinator said in a February 24 video. “Just so thankful to be here. We love Columbus, we love the Buckeyes. We’re going to work tirelessly to continue to build the defense and go out and defend the Shoe.

“So, we’re excited to get back at it and certainly looking forward to next year. But just want to express my gratitude and appreciation for Buckeye Nation and how much you mean to us, and we’re just excited to be here. So, looking forward to next season.”

Patricia had Ohio State on its toes during the season and afterwards, as NFL teams circled above in an attempt to lure him back to his home of 19 years. If Patricia went, there would be little hope of Ohio State claiming the title of the country’s best defense in future seasons. According to college football analyst RJ Young, these are numbers that only Ohio State has achieved in the CFP era.

The Buckeyes’ defense will be very different in 2026, considering the stars that Patricia worked with are headed to the draft. Given how unpredictable the situation can be in the season, it was crucial to have a constant like Patricia. He installed his NFL-style, dynamic defense in just a year, which has now become a standard in college football.

“I am kind of floored thinking about just how quickly he [Patricia] was able to put that into place with players he didn’t recruit, with players he didn’t develop,” Young said on his podcast. “Think about just how good they’re going to be once they get to a place where the guys that they’re bringing in are all guys that Matt Patricia wanted on the defense.”

Year 2 of Matt Patricia at Ohio State is going to be an exciting one in the college football landscape. Given how high-profile and important this is to the program, Ryan Day isn’t too keen on allowing prying eyes and ears.

Ryan Day refuses to reveal the duration of Matt Patricia’s new contract

The head coach needed Patricia to be part of the picture in 2026, so that Ohio State once again had a good shot at contending for the National Championship. However, though we know about Patricia’s new contract, we still don’t know how long this new agreement will keep him in Columbus. When Day was asked about the duration, he smartly dodged it.

“Let Ross [Bjork] and everybody there handle how we’re going to move forward with all that,” he told the Buckeye Nut, laughing. “But, but yeah, just again, going to give everybody a lot of credit involved. You know, we wanted to make sure that his future was cemented here moving forward.

“Matt loves being [part of the] Buckeyes family. He’s really assimilated well. … I know the guys will be excited.”

Patricia’s initial contract ran until 2027, and he was paid $2.5 million for the 2025 season. Since the stakes are higher in 2026, there is a good chance he was offered a higher sum. However, as long as Ohio State keeps these nitty-gritties hidden, we’ll never know. Regardless, fans will be happy as long as Patricia chooses to remain at Columbus.