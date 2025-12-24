Matt Patricia Makes Big Statement on $2.3M OSU Star as Mario Cristobal Issues Stern Locker Room Message

When it comes to the best offensive player in college football, the conversation usually revolves around names like Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiah Smith, or even Jeremiyah Love. But when it comes to defense? It’s simple. He’s Ohio State’s $2.3 million man, and it’s not even close. The Ohio State defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, very well knows what he has in his arsenal.

On December 23, the former Detroit Lions head coach, Matt Patricia, hopped on the podium just days before the College Football Playoff quarterfinals between Ohio State and Miami, and didn’t hold back when asked about Caleb Downs:

“It’s a pretty easy sell for me to say Caleb Downs is the best defensive player in college football,” Matt Patricia said. “He’s someone who is by far an eraser for us on defense. He can just eliminate some of those things schematically, or some of those things that happen in the game. We’re out of position.”

Well, he isn’t one bit wrong. Caleb Downs has been the best player in the FBS since day 1. He’s been so good, in fact, that he’s a two-time unanimous All-American and just picked up some massive awards this year: the Jim Thorpe Award for the best defensive back, and the Lott IMPACT Trophy for the best defensive player all around. It’s safe to say he’s a game-changer whenever he’s on the field.

If you still think Jacob Rodriguez is the best defensive player in college football this season (which is fair), you still have to respect Caleb Downs’ full career arc.

Even as a freshman for Bama, lead the team in tackles and earned the SEC Freshman of the Year award back in 2023. He was the only freshman to ever do that under Nick Saban. What happened when he transferred to Ohio State in 2024? Natty in Year 1.

This season? He’s planning to double it. So far, he racked up 60 tackles total, with 40 of those being solo stops. He also managed to grab 2 interceptions, had 5 tackles for loss, and even recorded 1 sack. The No. 2 has also bagged the Big 10 defensive player of the year.

Plus, Caleb Downs is a star off the field, too. Through his Trust Downs Foundation with his brother, he works hard to fight homelessness and feed the hungry in places like Columbus and Atlanta. It’s only a matter of time before he goes top 10 or even 5 in the draft. Even Miami head coach Mario Cristobal knows what’s up with him and the Buckeyes defense.

Mario Cristobal gives props to the Ohio State defense

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has been vocal lately about Ohio State’s roster. He’s praised Buckeye stars like Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin while clearly building a strategic plan at the same time. During his recent appearance on The Mario Cristobal Show, he was asked what makes Ohio State’s defense so difficult to face.

Mario Cristobal didn’t mince words:

“Well, I think it’s just holistically, everything that they do combined with their level of talent. It’s very difficult. It’s been very difficult for teams to move the ball, let alone score points. So they come at you in ways as well. They are two and three deep at just about every position. Very impressive group.”

On the point, the stats say the same. The Buckeyes lead the nation in allowing just 8.2 points per game and 213 total yards. They rank first in the FBS in scoring defense, total defense, and passing defense.

Their defensive line can stop the run cold and pressure the quarterback easily, while their lockdown cornerbacks make passing almost impossible. Mario Cristobal knows very well that his team needs to play flawless football to have a chance at winning the game. At the end of the day, we all know how impulsive Miami’s offense can get when its quarterback is under pressure.