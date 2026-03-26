Matt Patricia Makes Blunt NFL Assessment of Arvell Reese as Giants Pits Him Against Teammate

Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, who had a strong performance at the NFL scouting combine, also excelled at the Pro-Day yesterday. His drills were on point, the explosiveness was all there, and that prized athleticism was a treat to watch. And he did all of it while Giants head coach John Harbaugh and GM Joe Schoen were in attendance. But the performances didn’t surprise his DC Matt Patricia.

“I mean, it’s no surprise to us to see him do that every single day,” Patricia said yesterday in an interview with WBNS 10 TV. “We know what he can do, and we’ve seen him do all those things in practice, and sometimes you don’t really see all the highlights in the game. That doesn’t happen, and it doesn’t manifest itself.

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“But when you get these opportunities, and you get all those guys, they’re kind of very individualized and specific to what you need them to see. Then you see it. The eyes light up. You’re kind of like, ‘wow, he can do all that.’ We’ve seen it, you know, probably for the last 8 months.”

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Arvell exploded in the 2025 season, when Matt Patricia took over from Jim Knowles as DC. Patricia quickly identified Reese’s rare skill sets and experimented with hybrid roles in practice. Right from deploying Reese on multiple positions on a snap-to-snap basis to shifting him to an edge rusher role on five-man fronts, Patricia elevated Reese’s game.

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“I think (Patricia) gave me an advantage, for sure. And I think he’s a huge reason why I played the way I play,” Reese said about Patricia. “I just gained a bunch of knowledge from him. It’s stuff you pick up on, and you don’t even realize you gained it from him… With Coach Patricia’s defense, I’m able to explain all 11 (positions) with like 80, 90% of the calls.”

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Arvell Reese ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.46 seconds and did the 10-yard split in 1.58 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. The performances at the Pro Day were just a cherry on top, and many now easily tout him to become a second overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. From displaying an elite point of attack and knock-back power over the most physical OLs to being a dynamic player, Reese checks a lot of boxes for NFL teams.

Playing primarily as a linebacker at Ohio State, Reese totaled 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and defended 2 passes last year. But more than his linebacker capabilities, analysts are touting him as a top edge rusher, a position that teams like the Giants and Jets are prioritizing this season. Of course, Texas Tech’s David Bailey has experience at the position, commanding an impressive 93.8 pass rush grade (PFF). But Arvell Reese is your legit Swiss knife on defense.

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At just 21, Reese already shows remarkable versatility, with the experience to navigate both 3-4 OLB and hybrid schemes. This is complemented by a top-notch burst and the speed to handle counters, skills he demonstrated while seamlessly handling part-time edge rusher duties last season. The best part? He’s just scratching the surface.

Giants in the mix for Arvell Reese’s teammate for a similar role

The draft is less than a month away on April 23, and franchises are finalizing their picks. The edge rusher and linebacker position, though, is a bit of a conundrum. Apart from Arvell Reese and David Bailey, analysts are also projecting OSU’s Sonny Styles in the mix. Giants are in the market for a solid LB, but they are looking at both Reese and Styles. Whom will they finally draft at 5th overall?

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“I know this is gonna get me in trouble. He (Arvell Reese) is a longer, more physical Micah Parsons, and he’s just scratching the surface,” FOX analyst Joel Klatt said on March 18. “For quarterbacks, inexperience is a huge red flag because you’ve got to have it to succeed. These other positions are like what Arvell is playing. Inexperience is actually a green flag. Because you’re like, whoa, whoa, so much more upside.”

Reese has an upside over Styles in both the linebacker and edge rusher positions, as echoed by Joel Klatt. However, currently, the Giants are looking at both players. The team’s personnel engaged in a conversation with both OSU players at OSU’s Pro Day in Columbus. Interestingly, insider Adam King captured the Giants in conversation with Reese, while John Harbaugh, Matt Patricia, and Sonny Styles were engaged in separate discussions. Will the Giants finally take a chance on Sonny Styles instead of Reese?