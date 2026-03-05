Matt Patricia Makes 82 Second Pitch for Why AFC East Team Absolutely Must Draft Arvell Reese

The majority of the mock drafts already predict Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza to be the 1st overall pick. But the second spot is where the debate starts. Some analysts prefer David Bailey while others prefer Arvell Reese. Some of them want the Jets to go with Caleb Downs, too. But now, Matt Patricia himself has come out in support of Arvell Reese, and his 82-second pitch might be pretty convincing for the Jets.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“One of my favorite guys to be around, really. I’m telling you, Arvell, when you see him. I smile. I can’t help it,” Matt Patricia said to ESPN’s Peter Schrager on his March 5 podcast. Patricia didn’t stop at that; he went on to make a solid case for Reese in his 82-second analysis. “He’s just a joy. He’s a sponge. He wants to learn, and he played on and off the ball. You watch his work on the line of scrimmage. And I think that’s what everyone’s trying to figure out right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His ability to set the edge of the defense, his explosive power that you see on tape, his ability to run, speed to power pass rush, and compress the pocket from the backside. It’s pretty rare, and it’s pretty special.” Matt Patricia joined the OSU staff as DC in the 2025 season, coming from the NFL, and the defense quickly became formidable under him.

The Buckeyes were 1st nationally in total defense and gave away just 219.1 yards per game. Courtesy of players like Reese and Sonny Styles, the rushing defense stood 7th in the country, giving away just 89.2 rushing yards per game. Ohio State limited Texas to just 7 points due to their elite defense and finally won against Michigan after 4 years. Throughout the whole campaign, Arvell Reese stood out for his role.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6’4″ and 243 lbs LB totaled 69 tackles in 2025, along with 6.5 sacks and 2 pass breakups. His performance against Texas was notable, as he totaled 9 tackles and a sack. Moreover, the Cleveland, Ohio native later put in a 12-tackle, 1-sack performance against Penn State as the team won 38-14. In total, Reese has accumulated 112 tackles and 7 sacks in just two playing seasons at Ohio State. His talent is, of course, undeniable.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, Texas Tech’s David Bailey has +160 (per DraftKings) odds and is trailing second in the race for the 2nd overall pick. His 14.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 35 QB hits in 2025 are also making a solid case for him. But if you ask Matt Patricia, his pupil, Arvell Reese is special.

“If you sit in one position, you’re going against pretty good players; those offensive tackles, those guys are legit. It’s really hard,” Patricia said. “You’d better be that dynamic edge rusher, and Arvell is learning to be that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Arvell Reese is a legitimate Swiss Army knife, especially in the D-line. He can threaten A-gaps, line up off the ball, rush off the edge, and also fulfill defensive tackle duties occasionally. The Cleveland native’s sideline-to-sideline speed is unreal, and he shows great hands in coverage, catches offensive players off guard with his burst, and leaves them no room to anticipate his attack. His wingspan was 79.5 inches. Moreover, he also ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.46 seconds after being measured to be 6’4 1/8″ and 241 lbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arvell Reese opens up on New York Jets interest

Arvell Reese was one of the standout players at this year’s NFL scouting combine. The junior LB also had a strong 1.58-second 10-yard split, which was among the fastest that day. Thereafter, he held formal meetings with multiple teams and focused on his positional versatility. Reese highlighted his ability to play both LB and pass rusher, which is standing out to teams. The 2025 Consensus All-American finally met with the Jets, too.

OSU’s #8 had a formal meeting with the Jets at the combine, where coaches installed defensive packages to test Reese’s mental response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That meeting was a lot of, they installed something and wanted to see where my head was at,” Reese said. “I think that’s a serious organization. I respect the guys I met with, I respect that room, for sure.”

For now, Reese is navigating the pre-draft process just like any other player. His NFL Combine numbers have bolstered his stock, and currently, he is the favorite (-140 odds) to be drafted 2nd overall. The New York Jets do have two picks in the first round (2nd and 16th) and will easily be able to take Reese while using the 16th pick to fulfill other roster needs. It seems we will finally see Arvell Reese suiting up in green and white. “That’d be amazing. Just getting a chance in the NFL would be amazing,” he said about playing for the Jets.