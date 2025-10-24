Matt Patricia Makes Feelings Clear on Ohio State Culture After Julian Sayin Verdict

Ohio State’s defense is turning into one of the most explosive troops this season. Coming off their 34-0 victory against Wisconsin, this marks the 6th time they held a team under 10 points this year. On top of it, they just allowed 41 points since the start of the season. Which is the best through seven games since 1993, when Florida State allowed 38 points. Let’s not forget the man behind it all, Matt Patricia. He entered the world of college football with a lot of skeptics but he has been able to silence all his doubters.

The skepticism made sense at the time, knowing Patricia hadn’t coached at the college level since 2003, when he was an offensive graduate assistant for Syracuse. But the Bucks’ 7-0 record proves his dominance. That level of success might bring another stint in the NFL. But it looks like Patricia is already in love with Ohio State and its players, and they even have a strong impression on his family too. So doubling down on his commitment to the Bucks, he said, “It’s been unbelievable. This place is amazing. The fans are great, the stadium atmosphere, and my kids are in awe. They’ve seen some really cool things in sports, but this has been unbelievable.”

Patricia’s relationship with Ryan Day and Tim Walton influenced his coaching role at Ohio State. He made sure he didn’t disappoint them. The result? This man made the team into the no. 1 defensive unit this season, which gives up only 5.9 points per game, which is the best in CFB. They already have two explosive weapons this year: Caleb Downs and Arvell Reese. Because of them, the opponents have scored just 2 TDs in five games against them.

Nobody started off the season better in red zones than Matt Patricia’s defense since the Gamecocks in 2010. Even their opponents can’t help but praise them. Minnesota’s HC P.J. Fleck didn’t mince words before applauding them: “That’s one of the best defenses I’ve ever seen in 13 years.” His team could only score a field goal on their first drive against the Bucks but then couldn’t move the ball throughout the game except for going past the midfield once.

Talking about player development, Patricia said, “It brings you a lot of joy to be out there with them and watch what they can do on gamedays. They work so hard during the course of the week. It’s great to see that work come to fruition on gamedays.” While talking about his time at Ohio State, Matt Patricia also gets real on Julian Sayin’s performance.

Matt Patricia’s honest verdict on Sayin

After Will Howard’s move to the NFL, everyone thought Ohio State might not have a leader, but then Julian Sayin stepped up. And last week against Wisconsin, he gave his best performance of the season, completing 36 of 42 passes for 393 yards with 4 touchdowns. Because of his exceptional gameplay, Sayin was also recognized as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, and Shaun Alexander received the Freshman Player of the Week honor.

Looking at that level of success, Matt Patricia is anything but surprised, as he already saw it coming. “You’re not surprised when they make these plays. You’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, saw that one a month ago,” Patricia said. “They’re a problem. I’m glad they’re on our side. Those guys are great players.”

Saying has completed 156 out of 195 passes for 1,872 yards and 19 TDs so far in the season. And his completion percentage? It’s 80.0%, leading the nation. Now, let’s wait and see if this dominance resonates in the same way for the remaining stretch of the season or not.