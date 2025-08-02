Matt Patricia Reshaping Caleb Downs’ OSU Role to Mirror $38M Super Bowl Champ, Says Ex-Buckeye

Heading into the 2025 season, Ohio State under Ryan Day is buzzing with meaningful changes. And also a focused hunger to repeat its recent success. Rather than relying on external additions, Ohio State plans to mold its homegrown guys into a championship-caliber squad. By showing faith in who they have and expecting those players to take bigger roles. Which takes us to Matt Patricia’s recent experiment. He is the new Ohio State defensive coordinator, whose name carries NFL weight and stirred conversation even before his first snap with the Buckeyes.

Patricia’s defense is expected to bring a fresh yet disciplined approach, tapping into his extensive pro coaching background. And OSU safety, Caleb Downs, is his new guinea pig. Now, Patricia is not rolling out a generic college defense. Instead, he’s taking a page straight out of his playbook from his Patriots days, reshaping Caleb Downs’ role on the field with a smart, NFL-style blueprint. And ex-Buckeye CB, Chimdi Chekwa, points that out on social media.

“Matt Patricia and the Patriots used Patrick Chung in their “big nickel” defense to be strong vs run and pass,” Chekwa writes on X. “Caleb can fill that same role with his versatility, especially if they feel good about both McClain and Hartford at safety.” Remember Patricia’s “big nickel” scheme? a setup designed to be tough against both the run and the pass. Patricia’s defense thrived on versatility and physicality. And Patrick Chung, with a $38M NFL earnings and a 3* Super Bowl champ. He was the ideal player to execute that vision on the field. Chung could step into the box to stop the run. He played close to the line of scrimmage with physicality, while also dropping back to cover tight ends and slot receivers with tight, intelligent coverage skills.

This ability to “morph” between run support and coverage made the Patriots’ defense tougher to read. It posed a major confusion. Was he coming up for a hard hit or retreating for coverage? This unpredictability, mixed with Chung’s football IQ, provided a big edge. And now Patricia sees that in Caleb Downs. “Caleb is such a versatile player that now you can do that,” Patricia said. “You can move him into some different spots to give those other guys a chance to get on the field in those roles.” Patricia is implementing a defensive philosophy at Ohio State that doesn’t rely on rigid position labels but instead moves players like chess pieces based on their skills and situational needs.

He continues, “I think his ability to kind of play, whether it’s nickel or safety, or maybe he’s just lined up in some different areas, it’s just his communication. He’s such a good communicator, just to kind of let everybody know we have words that settle everything down.” Downs, often regarded as one of the best defensive players in college football, with 81 total tackles and 2 interceptions. He is the kind of multi-dimensional talent Patricia values. Downs has been spotted lining up not just at his traditional safety spot but also at the nickel corner position during fall camp, alongside other key defenders like Jaylen McClain and Malik Hartford. This experiment reflects Patricia’s desire to use Downs all over the field to create different looks and confuse offenses.

Patricia wants to get his top 11 players on the field as much as possible. By shifting Downs into multiple roles, he opens opportunities for other talented players to contribute. Downs fits this mold perfectly because he can play close to the line of scrimmage with physical presence and also drop back in tight, intelligent coverage. On top of that, Downs’ blend of speed, instincts, and physicality lets him fit naturally in nickel corner roles. It’s where quick reactions and coverage savvy are key, or at safety, where he reads the entire field. This mix of discipline and versatility is what made Chung such a pivotal figure in Patricia’s defense in New England. And that is exactly what Patricia is now hoping to replicate with someone like Caleb Downs in Ohio State’s defense.

Josh Downs’ NFL wisdom guides Caleb Downs’ Buckeye journey

Caleb Downs, the Ohio State safety turning heads in college football, has been getting some invaluable advice from his older brother Josh Downs, an NFL star wide receiver with the Indianapolis Colts. “Stay focused,” he told reporters. “I mean, two great years, it’s a hard thing about playing early. You just got to do it for multiple years before you can move on.” Josh, who’s been through the grind of college and pro football, knows firsthand the temptations and distractions that come with early success.

Josh’s advice to Caleb is solid and simple. Coming off an impressive sophomore season where Caleb racked up 82 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 2 interceptions, the hype around him is enormous. Josh knows Caleb has the talent but warns that greatness requires consistency over multiple years, not just flashes of brilliance. He’s telling Caleb to be present in the now. Their brotherly bond came into the spotlight during a charity event in Columbus called the Driving Hope Classic.

It’s a moment where the brothers show their off-field side, working together to support homeless and at-risk youth. But beyond the charity, Josh stepped up as the big brother, giving football wisdom to his younger sibling. Josh also shared how he still watches Caleb play with pride and intensity, even if it means shouting at the TV when Caleb makes plays, for Alabama first, now Ohio State. It’s as if Caleb is his personal rival.