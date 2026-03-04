Matt Patricia Reveals True Motivation Behind Sonny Styles’ Historic NFL Combine Showing

One of the biggest winners at the NFL Combine was former Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. Already viewed as a prospect to watch, Styles lived up to the hype, impressing many in the 40-yard dash and the jumping drills. However, fans and analysts weren’t the only ones impressed. His performance also caught the attention of his former defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, who later explained the real reason behind Styles’ standout showing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on Good Morning Football, Matt Patricia revealed that it was the competitive mindset and culture at Ohio State that pushed Styles to give everything during the drills. All three Ohio State linebackers, Sonny Styles, Lorenzo Styles, and Arvell Reese, delivered strong performances at the NFL Combine. So watching his teammate and his brother perform well fueled Sonny’s intensity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most assumed Styles simply showed up ready to cement his draft stock, motivated by scouts, cameras, and the weight of expectations. But Patricia’s courtside view told a different story. It wasn’t the spotlight that flipped the switch; it was Arvell Reese’s name echoing through the stadium first. That’s when the real Sonny Styles showed up.

“I’m just proud of all of our guys. Obviously, we talked about Zo running the 4.27 that he ran.” Patricia said on the show. “I think the unique thing about the Buckeyes that were there, and this was really funny to sit in the stands, you know. Sonny and Arvell with the linebacker group, they were running. Arvell actually went first.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He ran, and he ran really fast, and the crowd got excited. And I look at Sonny, who’s about five [guys] behind him in line, and Sonny’s face changes. You know, it goes to this serious look, and I go, ‘OK, Sonny’s about to run.’ And Sonny gets up, and he runs his 40, you know, blows the door off of it,” Patricia added.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Matt Patricia actively cultivated this fierce internal rivalry as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator. He knew Styles’ ultimate test wasn’t the stopwatch, but refusing to be outdone by the teammates he battled alongside every day in Columbus.

The brotherly competition clearly helped. Sonny Styles ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, posted a 43.5-inch vertical jump, and recorded an 11-foot-2 broad jump. He also recorded the best vertical jump by a linebacker since 2005. And that’s not to mention the fact that he out-jumped the rest of the 2026 linebacker group by 3.5 inches. He also finished at the top in the 40-yard dash, tied with Reese at 4.46 seconds, and his 10-yard split also ranked among the best at his position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering those numbers, calling his Combine performance impressive might even be an understatement. In many ways, it also showed that Styles’ success at Ohio State was not just about the system, but the player himself. His resume at Ohio State includes a national championship, First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten honors, and the prestigious Block “O” award.

That competitive drive, which Patricia witnessed at the Combine, was the same engine that powered Styles to a decorated career at Ohio State, where he racked up 245 tackles and nine sacks. 83 of those tackles came last season, highlighting how impactful he was in Columbus. However, those statistics are not the only reason he generated so much attention ahead of the NFL Combine. Most of it comes from his playing style and defensive awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Styles uses fluid movement to cover tight ends and running backs in man coverage. Combined with his versatility and athleticism, he offers a blend of agility and strength in a defensive setup. That on-field versatility is a product of the same competitive environment Patricia fostered, where players had to be adaptable to stand out. His brother Lorenzo also kept up on the performance, running an impressive 4.27-second 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical jump. So, the Combine also proved to be a big moment for the Styles family.

As for Patricia, it was a proud moment. With strong performances at the Combine, both Styles brothers and Reese have now established themselves as names to watch in the upcoming NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Matt Patricia stands impressed, Sonny Styles’ NFL Draft projection takes a massive leap

Breaking records often brings major rewards, and Sonny Styles is now seeing that firsthand. After his standout performance at the NFL Combine, many projections now place him among the top five picks in the draft. Several analysts believe the New York Giants could even select Styles. USA Today analyst Nate Davis suggested that Jim Harbaugh’s team could also be a strong fit for Styles if they decide to pursue the linebacker.

“New Giants coach John Harbaugh is certainly accustomed to having an athletic and cerebral monster orchestrating that side of the ball,” Davis wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recently fired Baltimore Ravens head coach has now found a new home with the New York Giants. As expected, Jim Harbaugh will probably try to build a team that fits his football philosophy: tough, disciplined, and versatile. Adding Sonny Styles would be a perfect fit, as many analysts believe.