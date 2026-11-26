The 31-28 loss to Nebraska was another reminder of how far Ohio State’s defense has fallen. Ryan Day’s Buckeyes dropped to 7-4, killing its College Football Playoff hopes and ending any chance of winning the Big Ten. True freshman QB Luke Fahey put 28 points on the board, but the defense gave up 31. Naturally, everything points to the man behind the unit, and now, Matt Patricia has a lot more to worry about than Saturday’s game against Michigan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking about the defensive struggles, Ryan Day didn’t hide behind the usual explanations about youth, injuries, or personnel losses. Ohio State has lost plenty of talent to the NFL over the past two seasons, including 14 draft picks in 2025 alone. This year’s group isn’t quite as loaded. But he doesn’t believe the talent gap explains everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The second half of the season has not been very good,” he said, via Eleven Warriors’ Dan Hope. “I think the first thing is, you obviously have to look at the coaching and the scheme. I mean, the personnel is the personnel that we have right now. And we have good enough players to go win these games. So we’ve got to make sure we’re putting guys in the right situation to be successful, and then coach it better. That’s the way I look at it.”

That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of Matt Patricia. The DC arrived with enormous expectations and a $3.75 million annual salary, making him the highest-paid coordinator in college football. Ten months after signing that deal, his position is suddenly under scrutiny. And the Nebraska loss only added to Ryan Day’s frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zuma April 12, 2025, Columbus, Ohio, U.S.: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (right) watches action from the sideline during the Ohio State spring game between the Scarlet offense and Gray defense at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus U.S – ZUMAs304 20250412_zaf_s304_007 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

“Disappointed, well, disappointed in outcome,” he said. “And you know, we’re not going to win many games if we’re giving up 31 points and only getting two stops, you know, in a whole game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That was the problem in one sentence. Ohio State has surrendered at least 30 points in three of its last four games. The third-down numbers aren’t helping, either. Through 10 games, opponents have converted 39.7% of their third-down attempts, which put the Buckeyes 86th nationally last week. But now, they have dropped down to 109th. Now, that’s difficult to defend for a program with Ohio State’s resources.

This heat didn’t start in Lincoln, though. Patricia’s defense has been leaking points since the Nov. 7 meltdown against Oregon, part of a brutal four-game stretch where Ohio State allowed 121 points, which was its worst mark since 2022. While Ryan Day usually shields his assistants in public, he has already shown he won’t wait until winter to pull the trigger, having fired special teams coordinator Robby Discher right after that Oregon loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Patricia isn’t the only one potentially facing consequences. Ryan Day also made it clear that the position coaches share responsibility when players aren’t being put in situations where they can succeed. That opens the door to a much wider staff evaluation after the season.

“We’re hired to do a job,” he said. “And I made sure that the guys understand, in particular this week, if you’re a coach, if you’re a player, you’re here, and you’re being paid to win this game. You’re being paid at Ohio State to win more than this game, but this is it. You’re here to do a job. So we all have to understand that part of it. It’s a results business, and that’s the bottom line.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Matt Patricia isn’t going anywhere. At least not before The Game. He’s keeping his attention on Michigan. His plan is to simplify the defensive responsibilities and get his players playing faster, particularly with the emotional weight of the rivalry game approaching.

“This is going to be an emotional week and a physical game where we just have to be able to play as fast as possible,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the hot-seat scrutiny, he also made no secret of his attachment to the program.

“I love it here,” he said. “Buckeye Nation is amazing. We love being here. Our family loves being here. And I love coaching these kids.”

Still, loving Columbus and keeping your job in Columbus are two different things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Patricia gets one more shot against Michigan

Michigan’s offense has struggled this season, giving Matt Patricia a final opportunity to show that his defense can still deliver when it matters. The matchup isn’t against an offensive juggernaut, either. If Ohio State can’t get things right against the Wolverines, the questions will only get louder.

Urban Meyer has suggested that the idea of Ryan Day being fired is more fantasy than reality. But the head coach’s own comments point toward a more immediate possibility. And that’s changes elsewhere on the coaching staff. Matt Patricia’s $3.75 million salary will become part of that conversation after what the program is getting in return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four losses in a season are already unacceptable by Ohio State standards. Doing it with this kind of roster and coaching investment makes the situation even harder to swallow. Saturday could give Matt Patricia one last chance to change the conversation. It probably won’t erase everything that has gone wrong. And even a win over Michigan may not be enough to stop Ryan Day from making changes once the season is over.