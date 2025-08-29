Matt Rhule Addresses Costly Dylan Raiola Decision as Crucial Nebraska Factor Stuns Cincinnati

Year 3 usually defines a career for a football head coach. So, 2025 is an important season for Nebraska HC Matt Rhule. At Temple, Baylor, this was the year (in 2016 and 2019) when his teams leapt forward, and now, Husker Nation believes it’s their turn. Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Cornhuskers raked up a gritty 20-17 win over Cincinnati. It was a war of attrition opener where Dylan Raiola finally looked like a veteran, and where the biggest play might have been a sack that left the HC smiling later. Curious?

Sometimes, the worst-looking play is the smartest one. In an episode of Inside Nebraska on August 28, Matt Rhule took the podium post-game and showered praises for Dylan Raiola, saying, “I have confidence all the time in Dylan.” The sophomore QB’s sack killed Cincinnati’s hopes, which the HC publicly praised. “Some people might not recognize even taking the sack on the second down at the end of the game. Like that’s a veteran play,” he said. “If he throws that ball away, they save a timeout. Now they have a timeout at the end of the game, but he knew that even taking a sack, while we don’t want to do that, that’s the better play than throwing the ball away.” And that sack might be remembered as the biggest play of the night.

This was no longer the shaky freshman of 2024 who looked like Patrick Mahomes. Dylan Raiola’s full stat line showed growth with 33-for-42, 243 yards, and two TDs. Maybe it isn’t eye-popping, but surgical efficiency against a brash Cincinnati defense is commendable. Add in the muggy Kansas City weather, and the QB’s composure under pressure stood out. “It was really one of those more mature games,” Matt Rhule added. But of course, he didn’t do it alone.

Emmett Johnson ran like a man on a mission, grinding out 108 yards on 25 carries and flashing reliable hands with seven catches. Last season, he was a quiet 598-yard guy. Every time Cincinnati threatened momentum, he ripped off just enough yardage to settle the Huskers back in. The new transfer WRs were sparks too. Dane Key didn’t drop a ball, cementing his WR1 status. Nyziah Hunter had a five-yard touchdown fade that silenced every doubter. Together, they hauled in 13 catches for 116 yards and two scores. Offensively, Matt Rhule’s team outscored the Bearcats 353-271. Nebraska’s stars made their plays, but they weren’t the only ones who showed up big in Kansas City.

Matt Rhule is proud of Nebraska’s huge turnout

What came next was the kind of crowd takeover that only Husker Nation can pull off. The other crucial Nebraska factor. The sea of red made Arrowhead feel like Memorial Stadium South. Matt Rhule revealed Nebraska fans bought up 92 to 95 percent of the tickets, turning a neutral-site opener into a road game for Cincinnati. The crowd rattled the Bearcats into multiple false starts at pivotal moments. “And you saw the impact of that, some false starts by them in crucial times,” the HC said. “They had some crucial false starts, which you have to attribute directly to our fans.”

For Matt Rhule, the blueprint looks steady. Year three is always when it clicks. But he also knows one win doesn’t mean Nebraska has arrived. He reminded everyone that last year’s close wins sometimes turned into close losses the following week. For instance, the close win over Rutgers was followed by four straight losses. But if history tells us anything, this is when his teams figure it out. “You just look at what he’s done in the past,” Dylan Raiola said. “And all you can do is trust his process and see it works.”

Matt Rhule knows the Big Ten grind won’t let Nebraska celebrate long. “I think every time we go out to compete and we win the football game, great,” he said. “Just have to look at things we have to do better. But I love seeing guys fight. So we’ll try to build off that.” But if this opener victory is the foundation, then his Year 3 blueprint is already taking shape.