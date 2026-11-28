Matt Rhule can’t seem to escape the same special teams mistake when Nebraska faced Iowa on Black Friday. The latest setback came in a 31-7 loss to the No. 13 Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium, where a muffed punt early in the fourth quarter turned a 10-point deficit into a 17-point hole. It’s a costly mistake that has become an unwanted trend in this rivalry, stretching back four years.

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The Cornhuskers (7-5) had knocked off Ohio State six days earlier, so this one flipped fast. Iowa led 10-7 at the half. On the first drive of the third quarter, Anthony Colandrea fumbled at the Iowa 13. Early in the fourth, Jacory Barney Jr. muffed a punt; Iowa took over at the Nebraska 31, and Hank Brown found DJ Vonnahme for a touchdown. Rhule explained that Nebraska had a plan in place for that exact situation, but the mistake happened anyway.

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“Obviously, the way we addressed it going into this game is unsatisfactory,” Rhule said, according to an X post by Hurrdat Sports. “We came into the game saying, because it showed up a little bit at Oregon, and when those guys get into position, we’re like, hey, I want to really return a kick. In this game, we were going to fair catch the kickoff returns, and unless it was a low line or punt, kind of like last week, we were going to fair catch it and just say we’re going to win with the ball.”

“And either we catch it and return it and get tackled for four or five yards, or we fair catch it right there like we had done the rest of the game. And you move the ball down. So the plan was right going in, but it didn’t get executed. And that’s four in four years to your point. And, you know, it’s completely unsatisfactory.”

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Nebraska is 0-4 against Iowa under Rhule, and Iowa has won 11 of the last 12 in the series. Last year, Barney fumbled a punt return that gave Iowa a safety in a 40-16 loss. In 2024, Iowa recovered a fumbled punt return in a 13-10 win. Nebraska lost the field position fight again, and this time the margin was big enough to end it.

Under Kirk Ferentz and longtime defensive coordinator Phil Parker, Iowa’s whole formula is built on patience, elite punting, and waiting for the other team to blink. Parker’s disciplined zone defense rarely gives up big plays—holding a Nebraska offense that averaged over 186 rushing yards per game to just 107 on Friday, which squeezes possessions and turns every punt catch into a high-pressure moment.

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Because Iowa rarely beats itself, returners feel forced to spark a big play instead of taking a safe fair catch, which is exactly why Nebraska’s mistakes keep bunching up in this game. Under Rhule, the frustrating part is how the losses have shifted. Before last season, seven straight Black Friday meetings were decided by one score, including 13-10 heartbreakers in 2023 and 2024.

Rhule has raised Nebraska’s baseline enough to reach bowl eligibility and upset Ohio State, yet the Hawkeyes have now blown out the Huskers by a combined 71-23 over the last two years because self-inflicted turnovers keep handing Iowa short fields.

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Rhule said the game was there for the taking, especially in the second half. Nebraska was 4-of-7 on third down at the half. It came out of the break, got stopped on fourth-and-one with a three-point game, and punted. It had the ball in their end zone on the next drive, then fumbled at the 10. The Cornhuskers got a fumble back later but did not turn it into points.

“But, you know, as I said to the guys, like, it can be all types of things in their brains, but at the end of the day, it’s football,” Rhule said, according to an X post by Hail Varsity. “And you can’t turn the ball over at the end of the half on the second drive of the second half of the first drive of the fourth quarter and think that you’re going to win. And you have to hold people to field goals in the red zone. And we were not able to do that tonight, today. So unbelievably disappointed, angry, frustrated. And I’m sure everyone else is.”

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Rhule said Nebraska was in the kind of game it expected when the deficit stood at 10 points. The turning point came with the muffed punt after a late fair-catch signal, a situation the team had discussed throughout the week and handled correctly earlier in the game. Nebraska went for it on both third and fourth down because the Cornhuskers needed to take chances to get back into the game, but the decision led to Iowa’s final touchdown.

Beyond the special teams blunder, Nebraska’s three turnovers and 0-for-1 mark in the red zone played right into Iowa’s hands, allowing quarterback Hank Brown to capitalize on short fields with four total touchdowns. While Rhule has fixed plenty of issues during his tenure, solving the mental mistakes that show up every Black Friday remains the biggest hurdle in this rivalry.

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Nebraska heads into the offseason with the same special teams issue that remains unresolved. The fix may seem simple, but Rhule and his staff have to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Until then, the Black Friday mistakes against Iowa will remain a concern.