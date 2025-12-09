Matt Rhule Announces Another Firing After Letting Go Dylan Raiola’s Family Member

For head coach Matt Rhule, this was supposed to be his third-year charm. Instead, the Cornhuskers witnessed a 7-5 record, an injured QB1, and an offensive line that scrambled to protect its quarterback. Naturally, it’s high time Rhule makes some adjustments.

On Dec. 7, Rhule fired offensive lineman Donovan Raiola due to the poor offensive line that had given up 27 sacks. He is also the uncle of starting QB1 Dylan Raiola. Two days later, Rhule fired defensive line coach Terry Bradden.

“We’re actively pursuing what we’ll do defensive-line-wise,” Matt Rhule said. “We thank Terry for his work and his time here.”

With an NFL pedigree, Bradden had arrived at Nebraska after an eight-year stint as a defensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs. During his tenure, the Chiefs won the AFC West Division every consecutive year. Hoping for similar results, Rhule brought Bradden to Lincoln. But his unit failed to contain the opponent. Allowing 171.5 rushing yards per game and finishing No. 96th in rushing yards allowed did not sit well with Rhule.

This is a developing story