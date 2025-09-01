Matt Rhule Announces Twin Nebraska Crisis That Could Seal a Dylan Raiola Sophomore Slump

Dylan Raiola’s much-touted Year 2 debut was exactly as advertised. The game itself was a starry affair, and a thrilling sequence of events unfolded at Arrowhead Stadium. Raiola had all eyes on him, this time as a more experienced and improved QB. He held his head up at the Cincinnati game, leading the Huskers to a 20-17 win. However, looking ahead, the starting quarterback could be facing serious challenges.

The aftermath of Nebraska‘s grand opener does not look very appealing. Matt Rhule announced that the Huskers will be losing veteran WR Janiran Bonner for the rest of the season. The player was everywhere on the field, even playing on special teams. Losing Bonner is going to be a tough problem for Dylan Raiola, who already lacked the contribution of TE Mac Markway. With both of them being injured, Raiola could face a problem.

Raiola can still safely rely on Dane Key and Luke Lindenmeyer. But after them, the list gets a little tricky. Markway himself was awaiting a debut at Lincoln after transferring from LSU. Yet, the TE’s ACL injury during summer camp caused him to miss the season. Bonner’s loss will be more profound in the Nebraska offense, with Matt Rhule already calling his departure a “tremendous” blow. Last year, he caught 11 passes for 67 yards and also had a TD to his name.

Bonner played on special teams and even put on RB and TE hats in the Cincinnati game. In the 4 quarter, he was rushing with the ball inside the 10-yard line. Two Bearcats ended up injuring him in the knee, which now has a torn ACL. He could only haul in 1 pass for 4 yards, 2 carries for another 4. Ahead of the season, he even earned one of Nebraska’s 9 single-digit jerseys, given to the players with excellent character and leadership skills. Raiola losing these supporting cast members early on in the season is a problem because they won’t be here to step in when the main ones can’t go on.

Receivers have historically been a problem area for Nebraska, at least in the last 10 years. Last year, Raiola excelled when he had protection and the matching routes. But he also became inaccurate with his throws later on. Even in the Cincinnati game, he was nearly intercepted in the 3 quarter, which would have taken away the game from him. Raiola should be able to rely on the prowess of Key, Nyziah Hunter, and Jacory Barney Jr. But beyond that, the room is unproven.

Dylan Raiola is looking at inexperienced talent in the aftermath of Janiran Bonner’s loss

Aside from the top receivers, here’s how the rest of the room lines up. Demitrius Bell is coming off a completely rested 2024 because of an injury. He came in with 708 receiving yards and TDs from his senior year in high school, but is yet to play a college football game. There’s also Quinn Clark, who is the son of Ken Clark, a former Indiana Colts player. He looked to be gearing up for the season despite heavyweights Key and Hunter in the room. He took to the field only once for Nebraska, against UTEP.

Freshmen talent includes Cortez Mills and Jeremiah Jones, who was one of the best prospects out of Kentucky. But these are all Rhule’s investments for the future. On an immediate basis, Rhule had no option but to look at experience first. Bonner’s versatility and his seniority made him a key element in the Huskers’ WR room.

Matt Rhule’s 3 year charm cannot afford a poor-performing Dylan Raiola. We didn’t quite get to see the whole picture in the Cincinnati game, and fans will hope for him to come out stronger. But with a mixed bag of talent in the receivers’ room, and already losing veteran talent here, it can hamper his redemption year.