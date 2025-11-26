Matt Rhule Breaks Nebraska Silence After Reports of Dylan Raiola Considering Moving On

There were murmurs about Dylan Raiola’s future at Nebraska after his brother, Dayton Raiola, decommitted from the program last week. Today, CBS Sports reported that the Huskers’ QB1, who is out for the season with a broken fibula, is considering entering the transfer portal. HC Matt Rhule was quick to quell those rumors. In his press conference ahead of the Iowa matchup, he addressed the noise surrounding the leader of his offense.

“I haven’t seen that report,” Rhule said during his press conference on Wednesday. “I haven’t seen that, so I don’t know anything about that. I would never get up here and talk about a player.”

CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer had reported that Nebraska is preparing for the possibility that Raiola might enter the portal. Last season, he had informal conversations with other programs with regard to the portal. At that time, Rhule was successful in retaining him at Lincoln. But this year, it is different.

“There is a sense in Lincoln that this offseason may be different as Nebraska is bracing for Raiola to explore leaving,” CBS Sports wrote.

Although his dad, Dominic Raiola, an All-American Center at Nebraska, refuted ever having conversations regarding the portal. Subtle signs had been there all along. In a conversation with CBS Sports last year, Rhule discussed his exchange with Dylan, stating that “he made the decision.”

“I just had one authentic and long conversation with Dylan. Let’s go out and get the players you want and that I want (in order) to be the team we want to be moving forward,” he told CBS Sports.

Back to 2025. The ongoing season went smoothly, aside from a few hiccups. But a season-ending injury put Raiola out. However, it was after his brother, Dayton’s, decommitment that indicated a possible friction. Analysts and pundits were quick to dissect the situation. One possible reason was the crowded QB room he would be walking into. But Insider Greg Smith further pointed out that the situation regarding whether the “family (Raiola) really has questions about the future of Nebraska football.”

Rhule’s three-year charm proved lackluster, with the Huskers staring down at a 7-4 record.

“I love Dylan”: Matt Rhule sends across a clear message

Dylan Raiola himself has had a complex recruiting journey. He initially committed to Ohio State, then flipped to Georgia, and ultimately signed with Nebraska. So, when CBS Sports reported that a similar transfer possibility is brewing at Lincoln, it caused a stir. But the head coach shut it down quickly.

“I love Dylan like I love all my guys,” he said on Wednesday. “He’s in there doing treatment right now. So I don’t know about that (transfer portal report).”

Before he sustained the season-ending injury, Raila had thrown for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Presently, Raiola is in rehab and is working on regaining his strength. And the head coach remains a constant pillar of strength during his recovery. His best advice to his quarterback is to journal.

“I just keep encouraging him. I’m like, ‘Hey, journal, bro.’ Just write down everything. I think it’s one of the best things men can do is to just write down every day how they’re feeling. What they’re going through.”

It’s almost poetic. Just a few weeks back, it was Raiola who addressed Matt Rhule’s Penn State rumors, declaring, “He ain’t going anywhere.” Now, Rhule is addressing Dylan’s transfer portal report.