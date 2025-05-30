Matt Rhule Faces Critical Iowa Warning as Kirk Ferentz Finds Leverage Over Nebraska

Thanksgiving in Nebraska isn’t just about turkey and stuffing—it’s about the Heroes Game, and lately, it’s been the same sad story. Despite holding a slight edge in the all-time rivalry (30-22-3), Nebraska has been Iowa’s punching bag in the Big Ten era, dropping 10 of their last 14 matchups. Head coach Kirk Ferentz has a 2-0 record over Matt Rhule, and as the 2025 season ramps up, the stakes feel heavier than ever. Rhule’s rebuild brought some hope with a 7-6 finish and a bowl appearance last year, but if he wants to turn the corner, there’s one truth he can’t ignore—until Nebraska beats Iowa, they won’t be taken seriously.

Sure, the Hawkeyes aren’t flashy. They don’t land the biggest recruits or draw the most headlines. But they win. And they win the way Nebraska wishes it could—by being consistent, physical, and perfectly fine with grinding out 17-10 victories. That formula has become Ferentz’s calling card, and it’s where he’s built a major edge over Rhule. As College Football with Sam host Samuel Recker put it, Nebraska’s path to becoming a playoff contender won’t mean a thing unless they get past Iowa. And that’s not looking easy.

“Iowa is a good team. They’re a good program. They have a lot of staff continuity; they have one of the best defensive coordinators in college football, potentially in the history of college football, in Phil Parker,” said Recker. “What he does on the defensive side of the ball with the talent he has access to is impressive.”

Phil Parker’s numbers don’t lie. Entering his 15th season as Iowa’s defensive coordinator, he’s turned the Hawkeye D into a fortress. His 2023 campaign earned him both the Broyles Award and AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year, and his defenses have been ranked top-20 nationally in scoring for over a decade. Even more staggering? A 37-game streak of holding opponents under 400 total yards. That level of sustained excellence is rare—and intimidating.

“LeVar Woods is one of the best—probably, in my mind, the best, definitely the best special teams coordinator in college football—and what he does with that talent is impressive,” Recker added. And it’s not just defense and special teams. Iowa’s offense, once the program’s Achilles’ heel, is quietly coming alive.

Tim Lester, now in his second year as OC, has helped spark real change. Last season, the Hawkeyes saw a major boost in yardage and scoring, much of it thanks to Kaleb Johnson, who became their engine. Johnson racked up 23 total touchdowns, accounting for over half the team’s scoring output.

Recker summed it up best: “The fact that they win close games and the fact that they stay consistent in their identity and yet consistently win is good. It’s actually something that Nebraska could look up to—learn a thing or two from.”

But Recker also made one thing clear: Iowa’s consistency might be its own ceiling. “Iowa, as long as Ferentz is there, is going to have a ceiling. Their goal isn’t to win national championships—or, in my mind, even Big Ten championships. It’s to win eight, nine, or ten games and probably finish ranked in the Top 25.” And for Nebraska fans, that’s the difference.

Rhule doesn’t want consistency—he wants greatness. He wants playoff berths, championship banners, and national relevance. But to climb that mountain, he needs Dylan Raiola to lead the way.

Matt Rhule’s faith in Dylan Raiola

Dylan Raiola’s arrival in Lincoln was supposed to be the turning point—the five-star savior who’d carry Nebraska out of mediocrity. And for three weeks, he looked the part. Nebraska opened 2024 3-0, including a statement win over Colorado that had Coach Prime tipping his cap. But then came the crash. The Huskers finished 7-6, and Raiola’s 11 interceptions raised eyebrows.

Still, Rhule never wavered.

He believed in his young quarterback from Day 1 and stuck with him through the bumps. It started with promise—Raiola’s debut against UTEP saw him go 19-of-27 for 238 yards and two scores before getting pulled early with the game in hand. But the learning curve was steep. Raiola was sacked 27 times. He made erratic decisions. He showed flashes, but he also showed his inexperience.

Even so, Rhule remained adamant that Raiola was their guy. “He is ten steps ahead of where he was, and where he was was pretty cool,” Rhule said earlier this year.

And to Raiola’s credit, the raw numbers were historic. His 2,819 passing yards and 67.1% completion rate set Nebraska freshman records. The program hadn’t been bowl-eligible since 2016—until Raiola made it happen. For Rhule, playing him as a true freshman was a gamble, but it was also a message.

“I think the first step was playing him as a freshman; that’s not really the way of college football nowadays,” Rhule said. “You have to be willing as a young player to live, be resilient, and live through the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and take criticism.”

That fighting spirit was on display in Nebraska’s road win at Purdue. Raiola threw for 257 yards on 17-of-27 passing, including a dime to Jahmal Banks. He was clowned on social media for his Mahomes-esque no-look warmups, but once the whistle blew, he delivered. “He was resilient, he was tough, and he earned his teammates’ respect. I think coming into year two, he knows better what college football is all about,” Rhule added.

Now heading into 2025, Raiola’s growth behind the scenes—film study, leadership, physical prep—is reportedly night and day. Rhule believes the next step is coming, and if Raiola takes that leap, Nebraska could be dangerous. But if not?

Well, then Kirk Ferentz and Iowa are ready to remind Rhule that steady beats shiny. The Heroes Game isn’t just a rivalry. For Matt Rhule, it’s a measuring stick. And so far, he’s been coming up short. Kirk Ferentz doesn’t chase headlines, but he builds teams that execute, finish, and truly frustrate opponents. Until Rhule finds a way to break Iowa’s grip—with Raiola delivering in crunch time—Nebraska’s rebuild will remain unfinished. And this November? It’s not just about pride. It’s about proof.