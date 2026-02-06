Matt Rhule Faces QB Dilemma as Nebraska Loses Late 2026 Signee Amid Mounting Uncertainties

Two-year starter Dylan Raiola’s departure left a void for Matt Rhule, but the head coach responded by bringing in talent at QB. Just as Matt Rhule began putting the pieces together in the quarterback room, a 2026 signee made an unexpected flip. This move has cast fresh doubt on the program’s stability and recruiting pull.

On Thursday, Rivals reported that 3-star QB Tanner Vibabul has flipped his commitment from Nebraska to JMU.

Vibabul’s flip now sends him to Harrisonburg, Virginia, instead of Lincoln, where he’ll look to showcase his talent under Billy Napier. But rumors of his flip had already begun to spread when he was noticeably absent on National Signing Day. The QB committed to the Cornhuskers on January 14. What once looked like a quiet late addition to Nebraska’s 2026 class quickly turned into a recruiting twist.

Without Vibabul, Nebraska has 4 QBs, but the learning curve could be steep, and at the center of it all is Anthony Colandrea. He is the presumed QB1 after Raiola’s departure to Oregon, as he arrives with serious momentum after a breakout 2025 at UNLV, with 7,500 career passing yards. But he has struggled with 36 career turnovers over 3 seasons.

Moreover, whether he can maintain that performance against Power 4 defenses remains a concerning point. In that case, the Huskers have returning sophomore TJ Lateef, who started 4 games as a true freshman this past season. In that limited action, he offered glimpses of his potential with 904 yards and 5 TDs. However, there is one issue. Lateef’s flashes came with the inconsistency expected of a young player, leaving his readiness to lead the team an open question.

Then there’s Daniel Kaelin, who returned with 3 years of eligibility after transferring to Virginia for the 2025 season. While Lateef and Kaelin bring their own potential to the quarterback room, Rhule knows that talent alone doesn’t win starting jobs in the Big Ten, especially with the pressure mounting in Lincoln.

For Matt Rhule, losing the 2026 signee is a considerable setback because Vibabul was a true dual threat at Las Vegas High. Regardless, the Cornhuskers’ head coach has made tough decisions not only regarding his QB1 position, compounding the uncertainties already facing the Cornhuskers program.

Matt Rhule’s Nebraska is in a tough predicament ahead of the 2026 season

Matt Rhule’s Nebraska is currently in transition mode with new starters across the depth chart, a new defensive staff, and a schedule that offers little mercy. While the spring practice will be the first real stress test, the transition process appears to be helping the head coach in finding the right player for the starting quarterback role.

Meanwhile, Nebraska’s defense and its run game bring their own unknowns because the Huskers are shifting from a 3-3-5 to a 4-2-5 under new DC Rob Aurich. Adding to that, the 2026 schedule is ranked among the four toughest in the Big Ten, and the Huskers are staring down a gauntlet that includes three 2025 CFP teams: OSU, Indiana, and Oregon.

Meanwhile, with no veteran transfer to steady the ship, the RB room is wide open following Emmett Johnson’s departure. Like QB1, if no clear RB1 emerges this spring, it will feel like a red flag. With questions looming across the depth chart, this spring is no longer about development for the Cornhuskers’ head coach. It’s about foundational answers that will determine if Nebraska can survive its brutal 2026 schedule.