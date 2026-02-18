Matt Rhule Faces Tough Reality Check From ESPN as Nebraska’s Conference Worth Faces Questions

The last time Nebraska finished in the top five position in the Big Ten was back in the 2016 season. Ever since then, the Huskers have been on a gradual decline, with people questioning their worth in the conference. Hiring Matt Rhule was supposed to change the trajectory, but consistency has become an issue. Even after a 7-6 finish last season, ESPN analyst Dan Wetzel delivered a harsh reality check on Nebraska’s current standing in the conference during a College GameDay podcast with Rece Davis.

“Nebraska football had an unbelievable identity for all those years. And they were able to overcome because of that unique identity as the regional beacon; their number one fact is that they just don’t have in-state talent.” Wetzel said on the February 16th episode of the College GameDay podcast. “Even with the growth of Omaha, they don’t have enough local football players, and they’re surrounded by very few big cities; they were able to overcome that by being in the Big 12.”

Wetzel’s comments highlight a long-standing issue for the Huskers: a limited in-state talent pool. That also contradicts the promises that Matt Rhule made when he first joined the program in 2023, when he said he would prioritize in-state recruiting. It also shows that consistent mid-tier results have stopped Nebraska from attracting more talent to the roster, with players preferring to join other big programs.

During the offseason, Nebraska added in-state player Daniel Kaelin from Virginia, who left the Cavaliers after being unable to break into the team. Other than him, the only in-state talent that Nebraska added to its signing class was Jase Reynolds. That is a poor showing of the in-state recruiting that Rhule promised. Rhule’s de-emphasis on homegrown talent reflects a narrative shift within the program. If the talents can help Nebraska beat a bigger program, then it is a green light.

October 04, 2025 Lincoln, NE. Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule in action during a NCAA football game between Michigan State Spartans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. Nebraska won 38-27.

The Nebraska staff isn’t concerned with those talents otherwise. Rhule described the narrative shift during the National Signing Day, explaining that every recruitment begins with one question: “Can we beat Ohio State with this person? Can we beat Michigan?”

This shift in focus, from building with homegrown talent to acquiring established players, is a clear strategy to compete with the conference’s top programs. While this approach is not necessarily bad, Wetzel believes this affects the program in the long run.

ESPN analyst questions what it means to be a Matt Rhule-led Nebraska fan

“What is the point of being a fan if you’re not competitive? If you’re not winning? And I think being a Nebraska fan, you go because of the other fans. I think that’s what they are,” said Wetzel. “They have a great scene, and they have all these traditions, and they all dress in red, and it’s a cultural thing that you go to, but you’re not winning anymore. What is the point of this operation? Is it so that the athletic director has a fancier office, or can we pay off our quarterback’s coach more? Our coach never has to play, never has to fly commercial again, or wants to win what?”

Wetzel’s harsh critique has merit, as Nebraska fans have grown weary of mediocrity. Nebraska fans expect their team to compete at the highest level, but years of inconsistent results have lowered expectations for the program, a deeper concern that Wetzel’s comments bring to light.

With the recent additions of Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Anthony Colandrea and sophomore TJ Lateef to the quarterback mix, Rhule has an opportunity to give the fans hope again.