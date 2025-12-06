Matt Rhule Finds Replacement For Nebraska Post-Donovon Raiola Before Las Vegas Bowl Against Utah

Nebraska entered November with clarity after clinching bowl eligibility for the 55th time, then closing the regular season at 7-5 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. The program had momentum, but the coaching staff did not survive the final stretch. The next development pushed the conversation toward the most scrutinized assistant on HC Matt Rhule’s staff.

“BREAKING: Nebraska has fired offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, @GregSmithRivals & @PeteNakos report❌,” On3 reported on December 6.

This move ends the tenure of the longest-serving assistant in the building. His dismissal landed before bowl prep and marked a clear reset from Matt Rhule. Nebraska’s response to the firing signaled an aggressive next step.

HuskerOnline’s Steven Sipple reported that Matt Rhule moved directly toward Georgia Tech OL coach Geep Wade. His resume positioned him as one of the most productive line developers in the ACC. His unit led the league in rushing in 2023 and finished second in 2024 and 2025. Georgia Tech also surrendered only nine sacks this season, placing Wade among the most efficient protection coaches in the country. The hire, once finalized, becomes the defining offensive decision before Nebraska hits the 2026 cycle.

Geep Wade enters the discussion with more than 20 years of offensive line coaching experience across the Southeast. In his first two seasons at Georgia Tech, his fronts produced ACC-leading rushing totals in 2023 and the second-best mark in 2024. The Jackets allowed the fewest sacks in the league in both seasons, giving up only 1.15 per game in 2023 and 0.69 per game in 2024. Five linemen earned all-conference honors under his watch, headlined by Keylan Rutledge becoming the Yellow Jackets’ first first-team All-American non-specialist since 2016.

Then there’s diverse experience. Geep Wade’s background extends from Appalachian State to Georgia Southern, East Carolina, Middle Tennessee, Marshall, Chattanooga, UT Martin, Midwestern State, Mars Hill, and Tennessee. His track record includes coaching 21 all-conference players, five future NFL linemen, and contributing to an SEC East title at Tennessee in 2005. He captained Chattanooga as a player and completed his business management degree in 2022. The experience profile signals that Matt Rhule wants production, not potential, at a position Nebraska has mishandled for years.

Meanwhile, Donovan Raiola, hired in 2022 and retained when Matt Rhule arrived, exits only months after widespread criticism of Nebraska’s line play resurfaced.

“I informed Donovan Raiola today that he will not be retained as our offensive line coach,” Matt Rhule said in his statement. “We thank Donovan for his contributions to Nebraska Football over the last four years and wish him the best moving forward.”

What followed was immediate speculation around his QB nephew Dylan Raiola whose future resurfaced the moment his uncle was dismissed. Earlier reports from CBS Sports suggested “doubt” about the QB’s long-term commitment, and although Matt Rhule previously denied any concern, the timing reignited conversations. The QB’s season ended on Nov. 1 due to a broken fibula, leaving Nebraska without its most important offensive investment.

But to shift the focus back to football operations, Nebraska turned the page and redirected attention toward postseason preparation. Which leads directly into Nebraska’s next assignment.

Nebraska Prepares for a Return to Las Vegas

Nebraska football is headed back to Las Vegas. After opening preseason duties there during Big Ten Media Days, the Huskers will close the 2025 campaign in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against Utah, as confirmed by On3’s Brett McMurphy and multiple outlets. The game is scheduled for Dec. 31 at Allegiant Stadium with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Nebraska sits at 27-27 all-time in bowl games and holds a 4-0 record against Utah, with all matchups played in Lincoln. The most recent meeting came in 1992, a 49-22 Nebraska win. The challenge is significant. Utah enters at 10-2, ranked No. 15 in the CFP rankings, and holds the No. 2 rushing attack in the nation at 269.8 yards per game. Nebraska, meanwhile, has lost its last 29 games against ranked opponents.

The matchup exists due to the bowl’s previous Pac-12 tie-ins and the consistent travel numbers delivered by Nebraska fans. Organizers saw value in pairing a ranked Utah team with a large-drawing Big Ten opponent. Nebraska is 3-0 in bowl games played on New Year’s Eve, including a 1996 Orange Bowl victory over Virginia Tech.