Matt Rhule Gives Honest Remark on QB Dylan Raiola Transfer Portal News

Losing a star QB like Dylan Raiola is a tough blow for Matt Rhule. As a true freshman in 2024, Raiola started at QB and was named B1G Freshman of the Week, helping Nebraska snap its long postseason drought. But now seeking a fresh start at a new home, Raiola leaves with nothing but well wishes from the Huskers’ head coach.

“I’m unbelievably grateful for Dylan and his family,” said Rhule during his Tuesday appearance on Big Red Rundown.

“You know, Taylor, his sister, she worked here. She’s probably one of my daughter’s best friends in the world. Dayton, his younger brother—I mean, he’s not a recruit of ours. I can speak on him. He just won the state championship. You know, he’s a winner. I’m proud of him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love my time with Dylan. You know, he is gonna go on to great things. Last week, I said, Hey, go back to Georgia, man. Like, just clear your head, decide what you want to do, and then let us know. And so, you know, he called and said he’s ready for a fresh start. I wish him nothing but the best and always cheer for him.”

This kind of conversation between a head coach and a student-athlete shows just how close Rhule was with Dylan. Even though his departure clearly hurt, Rhule chose to encourage his former QB and support his future, a clear reflection of the care he has for his players.

While Raiola’s deep family ties to the Cornhuskers are well known, the sophomore QB gave plenty back to the program during his two seasons in Lincoln. Raiola started 22 games, throwing for 4,819 yards and 31 TDs. Though he led Nebraska to a Pinstripe Bowl victory, snapping a long postseason drought in 2024, this season, injury kept him out of the bowl game, followed soon after by his decision to enter the transfer portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although his portal move followed the firing of his uncle, O-line coach Donovan Raiola, and the de-commitment of Dayton from the program, Matt Rhule only emphasized how impressed he was with Dylan’s performance. Even after losing a key piece, responding with that level of positivity reflects who Rhule is as a head coach. And that mindset sends a strong message to players on the roster and future prospects alike.

While it can certainly help on the recruiting trail, Rhule’s positivity may have another reason as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After Raiola, the quarterback room isn’t empty, and backup QB TJ Lateef has already shown flashes of brilliance this season. Still, Raiola’s absence will be felt, and that’s clear from Lateef’s praise for him.

“I just told Dylan, like, ever since I got here, he’s only helped me get better,” said Lateef on Tuesday. “Being around him made me a better player. I was competing against each other, which made me a better player. So I just told him, ‘Best of luck, and you made me a better player while you were here.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, while Raiola’s skill set and mindset position him well for the future, Lateef is set to start the upcoming Las Vegas Bowl against Utah. And with his performance and mindset, it seems Matt Rhule could also secure a steady starter for the Huskers next season.

Matt Rhule’s take on the starting QB for the bowl game

TJ Lateef made the most of his opportunity when it came. After Raiola’s injury, he started three games and appeared in five overall. In that limited action, Lateef completed 62 percent of his passes for 722 yards, threw four touchdowns, and didn’t toss a single interception. To cap it off, he added another 98 yards on the ground and scored three rushing touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his breakout moment came against UCLA. He carved up the defense, throwing for 205 yards and three touchdowns without a mistake. More importantly, the performance earned him Big Ten Co–Freshman of the Week honors. While that firmly put his name in the conversation for the 2026 starting QB job, the head coach openly acknowledged his prowess.

“We feel great about where TJ is. I think everyone (in) this building feels great about TJ,” said Rhule.

Now, while it’s up to the program to decide whether the answer is Lateef or a key addition from the portal, one thing is certain: Lateef isn’t afraid of competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not worried about it. I like to compete regardless,” said Lateef.

Now, as he pushes to become the 2026 starting QB, all eyes will be on what Lateef’s performance in the Las Vegas Bowl shows.