Matt Rhule Gives Up Special Day With Family for Nebraska Duties 230 Miles Away

While most coaches might take a day off for their birthday, Matt Rhule is built differently. Instead of celebrating the occasion, the Huskers’ head coach went on the road, traveling 230 miles to secure the future of Nebraska football. The Cornhuskers already have one of the best hauls in the 2027 class, ranked No. 6 overall, but Rhule is hungry to climb even higher.

Matt Rhule turns 51 today, January 31. The head coach was supposed to spend his special day with his family. However, he traveled to Harrisburg, South Dakota, to watch Pierre’s game against the Tigers and visit Nebraska’s 2027 TE target, Cooper Terwilliger.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Terwilliger isn’t just another prospect; he’s the consensus No. 1 player in South Dakota and a top-10 tight end nationally, making the 4-star player one of the most sought-after players in the 2027 class.

The TE had a breakout sophomore season, proving why he is the prized recruit, recording 729 receiving yards for eight touchdowns on 52 receptions. His combination of precise route running, strong arms, and naturally gifted athleticism makes him a real threat in the red zone and a reliable playmaker.

The Huskers offered him in June 2024 and remained active in his recruitment. They have hosted him six times already, and Terwilliger listed Nebraska in his top four destinations. While the prospect’s repeated trips to Lincoln sound good for the Huskers, the interest from other schools rose. He now holds 24 offers, and the latest to offer was Notre Dame, with an in-person visit from TE coach Harris Bivin a day ago. It could be the reason for Rhule’s urge to go to Harrisburg despite it being his birthday.

Notre Dame extended an offer to Copper Terwilliger on Wednesday when Notre Dame assistant TE coach Harris Bivin made the trip to see Terwilliger at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota. The Fighting Irish’s special gesture made a significant impact on Terwilliger.

“It definitely meant a lot,” Terwilliger told Irish Sports Daily. “It’s hard to get here to South Dakota, so when they come out here and offer you in person, it definitely shows something. I like Coach Bivin. He’s a guy I relate to a lot. He’s someone I connected with really well, and he represents Notre Dame Football well. They’re known for producing great tight ends and using tight ends efficiently. They’re playing for a playoff spot every single year, and the tradition of the program is really cool.”

With the offer now in hand, Terwilliger is reportedly planning a visit to South Bend this spring and has said he will make his decision before the summer. “I’d like to make a decision before the semester’s over.”

With Notre Dame making a personal push just a day earlier, Rhule’s decision to sacrifice his own birthday for a 230-mile trip highlights the escalating recruiting battle for the prized tight end. However, the threat is not just from Notre Dame. There are other top programs in the line that can push for the tight end.