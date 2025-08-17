Matt Rhule Makes Double Injury Announcement as QB Dylan Raiola Gives Health Update

Nebraska football wrapped up its second fall scrimmage Saturday at Memorial Stadium. And came away mostly healthy. But one hiccup: offensive lineman Gibson Pyle got hurt. Although head coach Matt Rhule addressed it after practice, stating, “I’ll have to wait and see.” Moreover, Rhule commented on Pyle’s status: “It didn’t look too serious, but we had to take him off.” And now, Matt Rhule issues updates on two more injuries.

Two defensive newcomers were sidelined by spring injuries. The players in question are Jamir Conn, a 6’0″, 190-pound DB and Jaylen George, a 6’2″, 260-pound DL. So, the big question now is are they fully healthy and ready to contribute when the season kicks off? Matt Rhule gave the answer. On August 17, Nebraska insider Mitch Sherman reported that the two defensive newcomers have been turning heads in camp. “They’re just hungry. And their hunger feeds other guys,” said Rhule. So, the duo’s drive is already making waves and pushing the entire defense forward. But are they really difference-makers?

Conn racked up 57 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and six pass breakups in his final season with the Salukis, showing off his playmaking and leadership. And George made his mark with 33 tackles, six TFLs, and a sack, bringing a disruptive force up front. So, both are hungry, skilled, and ready to make an immediate impact, just what Nebraska needs to tighten up its defense this season. But what about the offense, especially the QB? Is he fully healthy?

QB Dylan Raiola is back under center for Nebraska’s 2025 season, ready to lead the Cornhuskers for his sophomore year. Remember, last season with Raiola, Nebraska notched seven wins and reached a bowl game for the first time since 2016. Although he battled a back injury against UCLA, but didn’t miss a snap. Now, as the new season kicks off, Raiola offers a health update, giving fans a clear picture of where he stands heading into 2025.

Matt Rhule’s QB1 health status

Dylan Raiola is entering his sophomore season at Nebraska feeling stronger than ever. The former five-star QB revealed during a media session on Friday that his body is in peak condition and he’s ready to lead the Cornhuskers once again. “I feel tremendously great,” said Raiola. “My body is in the best shape it’s been in. I’m not tired at all. I’m sleeping great and recovering three times a day; morning, after practice and at night before I head home.” Then Raiola emphasized the importance of taking care of his body to perform at his highest level.

“Just taking that next step of taking care of my body is the biggest thing for me, just so that I can give my teammates my 100% best and I think they deserve that. I know they deserve that. That’s the least I can do for them,” added the QB1. Now, with his health at its peak, the Cornhuskers can expect their QB1 to be sharp, resilient, and ready to make an impact in 2025. But did he make an impact last year?

Last season, Dylan Raiola showed flashes of his five-star potential. In 13 games, he completed 67% of his passes for 2,819 yards. Moreover, he racked up 13 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. On top of that, coming out of Buford in 2024, Raiola was ranked No. 21 overall in his class. So, his arm, vision, and poise hinted at the impact he could bring as Nebraska’s QB1 moving forward. Now, let’s see how this season transpires.