Matt Rhule Makes Dylan Raiola Expectations Very Clear After Stern Cincinnati Warning

“Matt, what are some of your goals?” “I want to get to the college football playoff,” Matt Rhule shot back in a blink. Coming to his third year at Nebraska Cornhuskers, the head coach is breathing utter conviction into his team. Why not? He has got his chess pieces drawn out; the defense is going good. Last year, the Huskers ranked 9th nationally in rushing yards and 18th in total defense. This year, John Butler has engineered a “full-scale overhaul, blending NFL-caliber complexity,” as SI put it. Not to forget Rhule’s $1.2 million gamble on Dana Holgorsen. But in his scheme of things, Rhule has got one clear message for QB Dylan Raiola.

In a candid conversation with Anthony Gargano, the Huskers’ head coach talks about the upcoming season, his goals, and, of course, the Big 10. Zooming in on Nebraska, the host posed a question. “So you look at Raiola, do you have any expectations, and again they’re all based off of, you know, you’re going to win games, right? But how do you look at it from a macro level when you’re addressing, say, the quarterback?” His response? Grinding it out. “To me, it comes down to like who does it day in and day out,” he answered.

He continued, “I think the game of football starts and ends at the quarterback position, man. Like your quarterback has to play great.” Rhule has complete faith in Dylan Raiola. That’s also down to how the Huskers’ QB1 performed in his freshman year. 2,819 yards, 67% completion, 13 touchdowns, setting freshman records. Above all, he led the program to a bowl finish.

“I think Dylan, you know, the one thing that bothers me when people look at Dylan like the Mahomes comparisons, that’s just cheap, and who he is.” The head coach may back his guy, but the Mahomes comparisons are also a result of how the young QB portrays himself. His (Dylan’s) hairstyle, those sunglasses, and his moves on the turf are all inspired by the Chiefs’ key weapon. The critics? They can back off because Mahomes himself is flattered. “It’s cool, honestly,” Mahomes said of Raiola’s imitation, per ESPN. “I was that guy. I grew up watching players.”

It isn’t surprising the head coach is looking beyond how his young QB is seen in the media. “So, you know, from that macro level, I think it’s about making sure your quarterback is coming on,” he said. But that doesn’t mean that the road ahead is a cakewalk.

Matt Rhule warns of Cincinnati

The Cornhuskers will start their season against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Yes, they do not grab headlines the way Michigan or the Buckeyes do, but take them lightly and you might be done for. The Bearcats boast an arsenal of veterans on their roster. The QB, Brendan Sorsby, is among the best dual-threat QBs, starring across the Davey O’Brien and Manning Award watchlists, among others. He was one of the four FBS players tallying at least 1,800 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and nine rushing touchdowns.

“We have watched them a ton (game film),” Matt Rhule said of Cincinnati. Yeah, the adrenaline’s already pumping at Lincoln. The season opener—the roster must have been lit with the buzz, right? Nope. Far from it. Rhule doesn’t even want them to utter “Cincinnati” until Friday. But the head coach has his reasons.

“It’s a slippery slope if you start too early,” Matt started. “Because by the time game day comes, the players lose that sense of urgency. I want there to be that true feeling of game week. So Monday through Thursday, while Thursday will be a mock game, we’re still playing ourselves.” There you go. Sure, Husker fans are anxious and hungry for more after an optimistic finish last season. But they have faith in Matt Rhule and his third-year charm.