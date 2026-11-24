When Nebraska takes the field at Kinnick Stadium this Friday, a senior defensive lineman will serve as a captain against Iowa. It is a homecoming of sorts. He comes from Iowa and was treated as a child at the children’s hospital that overlooks the stadium.

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Kyler Cox of DN Sports broke the news on X, writing, “Nebraska HC Matt Rhule announces that Dylan Parrott will be a captain against Iowa.”

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“Parrott underwent cancer treatment at Iowa Children’s Hospital when he was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma at age 10.”

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule announced the captain ahead of Friday’s regular-season finale. Emphasizing Parrott’s history at the Iowa City hospital, he called it a special moment. Rhule noted that Nebraska does not typically announce captains this early, since the team tries to rotate them, but he said it made sense for Parrott to be a captain for this game.

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“It’s only fitting that Dylan coming from Iowa and being a senior, having once been in the Children’s Hospital would be a captain for this game,” he told the reporters on Monday.

Parrott was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma at age 10, a rare, fast-growing form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that affects the lymphatic system. He received treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which overlooks Kinnick Stadium.

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He first returned to Kinnick Stadium as a Nebraska defensive lineman in 2024, roughly 11 years into remission. During the game, Parrott joined in the Hawkeye Wave, turning toward the children’s hospital to wave at young patients.

Nebraska ultimately lost the game, but the moment held far more meaning for Parrott. This time he returns as a game captain.

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“Well, he told me as I was walking out, for senior day, like shook his hand. He told me, ‘Hey, you’re going to be captain next week.’ So, I already kind of had a lot,” Parrott told the reporters on Tuesday.

“I was pretty excited. It was the last time taking the field of Memorial. I was worried about my mom. I knew my mom was going to cry, so I didn’t want to cry. I just went out there and I told her right on the field and told my parents, it means a lot to me and it means a lot more to my parents. So it was a cool moment,” he added.

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Parrott joined Nebraska as a walk-on in 2022, redshirted his first season and initially worked on the offensive line before moving to defensive tackle. After a handful of appearances in 2023, he played in all 13 games in both 2024 and 2025, contributing on special teams and as a reserve defensive tackle.

Following a brief entry into the transfer portal in 2026, he returned for his fifth-year senior season, where he has continued to provide depth and experience on the defensive line.

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With a win over Ohio State behind them, the Cornhuskers will now turn their attention to Iowa, with Parrott returning to his home state as a captain.