Matt Rhule, Nebraska Emerge as Contenders for LSU Starter Hitting Portal

LSU’s offensive line room is set for a major shakeup, as multiple O-linemen announced their intention to enter the transfer portal. While the other O-linemen look uncertain of their new home, the latest to announce his departure is already linked to Matt Rhule’s Nebraska.

According to the On3 Transfer Portal report, LSU Tigers offensive lineman Paul Mubenga plans to enter the Transfer Portal, with two years of eligibility remaining. Mubenga was a three-star prospect of the 2023 class from Buford High School in Georgia. He was the 541st overall prospect nationally and the 53rd-ranked interior offensive lineman of his class. But that’s not the only thing linking him to Nebraska.

Following the announcement, Nebraska Rivals’ Tim Verghese highlighted the Cornhuskers’ OL coach, Geep Wade’s familiarity with the Mubenga family, potentially revealing Paul’s destination in the transfer portal.

Geep Wade at Georgia Tech maintained a strong relationship with Paul Mubenga’s younger brother, Ben. Wade developed a solid rapport with the three-star offensive tackle prospect, and Ben Mubenga had publicly spoken about their bond.

“The physicality and passion the coaches have in everything they do,” said Ben Mubenga. “I like the plan they have for me on and off the field. My relationship with offensive line coach Geep Wade is very strong. We talk every day.”

Wade has a reputation now for developing physical, disciplined offensive linemen and is respected as one of the nation’s top O-line coaches. This can definitely help Nebraska.

Ben even kept Georgia Tech on top of his list. “As of now, they are No. 1,” Ben Mubenga said. However, the recruitment effort wasn’t carried out further, as Wade moved to Nebraska, and Ben signed the letter of intent at Arkansas.

While Ben’s commitment didn’t materialize at Georgia Tech, his brother, Paul Mubenga, with a better number, grade, and ranking, could be the obvious choice for the OT position at Nebraska. Additionally, Paul has hands-on experience as a starter at LSU in 11 of the 20 games he played for the Tigers.

But it isn’t that easy for Matt Rhule’s Nebraska, as the 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle already had offers from 42 top schools across the country while graduating from Buford High School as a 2023 prospect, including the school his brother currently signed the letter of intent for, Arkansas.

Paul Mubenga’s collegiate career at LSU

Paul Mubenga, throughout his two seasons with the LSU Tigers, has been in the rotation as an offensive lineman. He earned some of the meaningful snaps in the trenches as a backup in the veteran-crowded LSU Offensive Line room.

As a true freshman, Mubenga did not see action. However, in his sophomore season, he played ten games, in which he started five, as the left guard. Although the LSU offensive line had some issues in the 2025 campaign, Mubenga proved to be a key piece of that unit.

He appeared in 10 games as a redshirt sophomore and started six games as the left guard for the Tigers. However, he only saw limited action due to a high ankle sprain. Mubenga has only ever played for Kelly at LSU, and the coaching changes made him leave the Tigers’ locker room along with other offensive linemen.

Paul becomes the fifth offensive lineman to leave the 2025 roster for the NCAA transfer portal. He will be joining Carius Curne, Coen Echols, DJ Chester, and Tyree Adams in the portal on a mission to find their new home.