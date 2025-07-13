Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Named Darkhorse to Break Their 26-Year College Football Trophy Drought

The hype surrounding Nebraska football this offseason is palpable, and it begins with Matt Rhule heading into his third year in Lincoln. Year three was the charm at Temple and Baylor. He transformed those programs from bottom-feeders into conference contenders, producing 10+-win campaigns and championship game appearances. Nebraska faithful have had this season marked on their calendars since the moment Rhule was hired, and for a great reason. Nebraska broke through last year with a bowl victory against the Boston College Eagles (20-15). Their first since 2015. They experienced a two-win improvement from Rhule’s inaugural season. This season is pivotal for a program still chasing the echoes of its last conference title, won back in 1999 and never reclaimed in the 26 years that followed.

Dylan Raiola showed serious potential at quarterback, passing for 2,819 yards as a freshman. Expectations are sky high, but Rhule himself can’t say enough about Raiola’s work ethic and what this season could bring now that he has a new offensive coordinator in Dana Holgorsen. Sure, Nebraska hasn’t been the B1G belle of the ball of late. But it’s all about whether or not some dominoes fall in the right order. The NBC Sports hosts and others have highlighted the fact that Nebraska absolutely can be the Big Ten dark horse.

As we flip through the 11th July episode of “Rushing the Field” with Nicole Auerbach, Joshua Perry, and Ahmed Fareed, and the usual suspects, Ohio State, Michigan, maybe Penn State, are getting all the love. But what about Nebraska? “They got Cincinnati,” Fareed says. “You got Akan in there, and then their first conference game is against Michigan, they get them at home.” He also reflects how, if Bryce Underwood becomes Michigan’s quarterback by that time, he will be a true freshman thrust into one of the louder and more hostile settings in college football.

Despite all of this, there’s a ray of hope. This is Dana Holgorsen’s first year leading the Nebraska offense. Holgorsen is a known creative, up-tempo scheme guy and isn’t one to shy away from taking shots downfield.

With a skilled young quarterback such as Raiola, the Huskers might find their rhythm at the right time, catching up with Michigan by surprise with fresh twists and fearless play-calling. Fareed goes on to say, “Like you could talk me into the idea that they’re an 11-win team. If everything goes right, they could be an 11-win team and be in the conference championship. So, I like that one because especially you have the quarterback who got broken in last year, who had their ups and downs, and like taking the big step.” Nebraska’s non-conference schedule is workable. Besides Akron and UTEP, Nebraska received the Big Ten West landscape. With Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern, and Minnesota all in different levels of rebuilding. Even Iowa, always a tough out, is breaking in a new quarterback.

Here’s how the math works: win your three non-conference games, take care of business against the lower half of the Big Ten West, and split the big ones (Michigan, Wisconsin, UCLA). Suddenly, you’re at 10 or 11 wins and right in the thick of the conference title race. Raiola, who faced the wolves last season, absorbed his lumps but exhibited flashes of brilliance. This kind of trial by fire is what you do to create a breakout sophomore. The defense is another reason you can believe in the 11-win vision.

The make-or-break season for Matt Rhule

For Matt Rhule, the third time’s a charm. However, the pressure is really intense. So, Nebraska’s schedule is about as friendly as you’ll find in the Big Ten. They dodge heavyweights like Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. Of their four road trips, Penn State alone appears a genuine gauntlet, and all the rest of them, including Michigan and Iowa, must travel to Lincoln.

Seven home games, only one ranked team on the road, and an improved roster all the way around? That’s the type of draw coaches salivate over. Analysts like RJ Young and Josh Pate aren’t just tossing out hot takes; “I am ready to predict and back with my own money that Nebraska will be better than 6-6 this year,” Pate says. They’re putting money (literally) on Nebraska to win at least 10 games this year. The reason is the same and simple. Dylan Raiola, the star quarterback, is back and expected to take a big step forward under new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.

So, which games are the season-makers? Everyone’s eye is on the series with Michigan and Penn State. Win those, and Nebraska’s road to the playoffs is open wide. Lose them, and it’s another year of “almost.” With the schedule, the staff, and the talent all in sync, anything short of a double-digit win season will have people questioning in Lincoln.