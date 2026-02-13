Matt Rhule on Alert as Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Makes Flip Attempt at 4-Star Nebraska Commit

The coach who once feared tampering enough to cancel the spring game now finds himself in the same position again. Matt Rhule’s Nebraska is in a tough spot with their four-star running back commit, who just snagged an offer from Kalen DeBoer’s team.

“After a great conversation, I’m blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Alabama!!!! @AlabamaFTBL @KalenDeBoer @BAMACoachG @TomLoy247 @samspiegs @adamgorney @RamsFootballNC @RRACKLEY9,” Huskers 2027 class commit Amir Brown said on X.

Matt Rhule developed a close relationship with Brown’s family throughout his recruiting process. They visited Lincoln for their games against Northwestern and USC. The first visit was with his father, and the second one was with his mother, and during both he got to know how much the team values him.

Losing a player with remarkable production will be a massive blow for Nebraska. During his junior year at Rolesville High School, he carried the ball 189 times for 1,374 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also added to the passing game with 13 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown, which makes him a dual-threat player.

However, let’s not forget that even Alabama has a history of developing a strong stable of running backs, as they averaged 173.8 rushing yards per game with 4.6 yards per carry in the 2024 season. Last year, Alabama didn’t have a great run game, and that was one of the reasons why the offense faltered in the latter half of the season. Getting Brown will be a part of DeBoer’s plan to return the program to its identity.

If Amir Brown goes for the flip, it won’t be the first time he has done so. Back in August, he decommitted from in-state North Carolina and reopened his commitment before moving forward with Matt Rhule’s Nebraska. So if he chooses Alabama over them, it won’t come as a shocker.

Nebraska just has one running back commit in their 2027 class, and that’s Amir Brown. To make matters worse, Rhule has already raved about getting Brown on his roster.

“I’ve been waiting for this day, really proud to be able to call myself your coach. You’re a special young man on the field, but more importantly to me, off the field,” Rhule said. “I think we have one of the greatest classes in the history of Nebraska football, and you just made it go. Welcome to the family. Go Big Red!”

While Rhule’s staff works to retain Brown, they are also making a strong push for another top target, elite offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma.

Matt Rhule in the mix for an elite OL talent

After months of trouble, Matt Rhule’s program is building momentum in bringing elite offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma into his team. Even though they are in the mix with Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, and Miami, it’s still a major win.

This shows how well they are making momentum with the 2027 class. Agbanoma is a four-star player who ranks as the No. 12 prospect in Georgia. That home-state advantage could push the Bulldogs ahead in his recruitment, but the Huskers are still making every effort to land him.

Back in October, Matt Rhule and his team already hosted him for an unofficial visit, during which he watched them take down Michigan State. With that win, he also observed the offensive line action and how well he can contribute to the team.

Let’s not forget that even their new offensive line coach, Geep Wade, has a deep impact on the recruits. For Matt Rhule, the coming months will be a critical test of his program’s recruiting prowess, fighting a defensive battle for one commit while waging an offensive campaign for another.